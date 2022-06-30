Q&A With Children's Book Author Carolyn Nones Vazquez

(Sponsored Content)

Carolyn Nones Vazquez enjoys spending time outdoors and loves nature. She looks forward to motorcycle road trips with her husband. She also spends some of her free time working on other creative ventures. Keep in touch with her at Nonesvazquez.com

Check out Carolyn's children book Kin on Amazon and Apple Books.

What inspired you to write your first book?

My Dad was an artist and grew up in a rural setting. He exposed us to outdoor activities. Growing up I loved camping, nature, horses and animals. I wrote Kin because I appreciated the values we grew up with. We grew up respecting all people and lived quite simply.

I wanted to reinforce the message that love and kindness are more important than status or money. All people are the same. As a society, we need to rediscover our common humanity.

How did you come up with the title?

After dinner my husband and I would sit on the front porch of our house. Our house was in a rural area. Often the coyotes would call from the treeline. My dog would listen intently from the porch, putting his head through the railings to look out at the treeline for them. Dogs and coyotes have common ancestors and so are Kin. Humans are no different. No matter what we look like or where you were born we all emerged from a common ancestor.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

Our society would be much better off if everyone could listen to each other. All people have common goals and wants. Let’s look first for the love in each other and let’s disregard outward appearances. We are one people, if prejudice can be taught, so can love.

For your own reading, do you enjoy e-books or traditional paperbacks.

This is a great question. If you would have asked me this question a few years ago, I never would have believed that I would enjoy e-books as much as I do. I download the majority of books that I read now. I have the Kindle App on my phone and also use Apple I books. I enjoy reading e-books. I actually read more because I can download anything instantly. I love it!

What are your current projects?

I am working on a new children’s book project. It takes place in Austria. I am also working on a book of short stories.

Do you see writing as a career?

Yes, it is a legitimate career. It is also an important means of communication and self-expression.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

Reading and writing go hand in hand. As a child my mom always made sure we had books to read. One family member was a book buyer for a department store. She would buy me a series/sets of books for my birthday each year. I developed a love of reading and also writing because of my exposure to books at an early age.

What is your favorite time to write, and why?

I like to write in the evenings. My days are busy and sometimes hectic. After a busy day, I like the quiet of early evening. I am

not distracted. I get absorbed in writing once I start and there is a flow to it.

How do you think being a writer has helped you as a person?

Writing is a great outlet. You can organize your thoughts, feelings and ideas. Writing something on paper helps me to process and consider thoughts and ideas. It has helped me to be an effective communicator.

What is your favorite word, and why?

Positive. My favorite word is positive. There have been times in my life when I have had nothing but a positive thought. If you feel positive you can achieve goals and set great events in motion. Always believe in yourself.

