Q&A With Children's Book Author Carolyn Nones Vazquez

Amanda K.

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqDxZ_0gQmkQ3t00
Carolyn Nones Vazquez and her children's book - KinBookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Carolyn Nones Vazquez enjoys spending time outdoors and loves nature.  She looks forward to motorcycle road trips with her husband.  She also spends some of her free time working on other creative ventures.   Keep in touch with her at Nonesvazquez.com

 Check out Carolyn's children book Kin on Amazon and Apple Books.

What inspired you to write your first book?

My Dad was an artist and grew up in a rural setting. He exposed us to outdoor activities.  Growing up I loved camping, nature, horses and animals.  I wrote Kin because I appreciated the values we grew up with. We grew up respecting all people and lived quite simply.

I wanted to reinforce the message that love and kindness are more important than status or money.  All people are the same. As a society, we need to rediscover our common humanity. 

How did you come up with the title?

After dinner my husband and I would sit on the front porch of our house. Our house was in a rural area.  Often the coyotes would call from the treeline. My dog would listen intently from the porch, putting his head through the railings to look out at the treeline for them.   Dogs and coyotes have common ancestors and so are Kin. Humans are no different.  No matter what we look like or where you were born we all emerged from a common ancestor.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

Our society would be much better off if everyone could listen to each other.  All people have common goals and wants. Let’s look first for the love in each other and let’s disregard outward appearances. We are one people, if prejudice can be taught, so can love.

For your own reading, do you enjoy e-books or traditional paperbacks.

This is a great question.  If you would have asked me this question a few years ago, I never would have believed that I would enjoy e-books as much as I do.  I download the majority of books that I read now.  I have the Kindle App on my phone and also use Apple I books.  I enjoy reading e-books.  I actually read more because I can download anything instantly. I love it! 

What are your current projects?

I am working on a new children’s book project.  It takes place in Austria. I am also working on a book of short stories.

Do you see writing as a career? 

Yes, it is a legitimate career. It is also an important means of communication and self-expression.   

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?  

Reading and writing go hand in hand. As a child my mom always made sure we had books to read.   One family member was a book buyer for a department store. She would buy me a series/sets of books for my birthday each year.  I developed a love of reading and also writing because of my exposure to books at an early age. 

What is your favorite time to write, and why?

I like to write in the evenings. My days are busy and sometimes hectic.   After a busy day, I like the quiet of early evening. I am

not distracted.   I get absorbed in writing once I start and there is a flow to it. 

How do you think being a writer has helped you as a person?

Writing is a great outlet.  You can organize your thoughts, feelings and ideas.  Writing something on paper helps me to process and consider thoughts and ideas.  It has helped me to be an effective communicator. 

What is your favorite word, and why?

Positive.  My favorite word is positive. There have been times in my life when I have had nothing but a positive thought.  If you feel positive you can achieve goals and set great events in motion.   Always believe in yourself.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# childrens book# children# New York Author# BookBuzz# Writing

Comments / 3

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover.

Georgia State
643 followers

More from Amanda K.

Georgia State

Q&A with Georgia Children's Book Author Delores Henriques

Delores Henriques with her book Animals All Around: An Alphabet and a Note for ParentsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful Message

As we all know, books are the gifts that keep on giving. These wonderful books have inspiring messages that children are sure to love. Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful MessageBookBuzz.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Q&A With Alabama Author Betty Bolté

Betty Bolté with the Fury Falls Inn SeriesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Read full story
1 comments
Venice, FL

Local Artist Champions Women Rights Cause by Placing a Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, California

Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, CaliforniaShiva Tamara. In a bold and courageous move to draw the attention of everyone out there to the issue of women empowerment and women’s right to abortion, Shiva Tamara has taken to California to place a golden cape with painted quotes on a nude statue, right in front of the Venice sign by main street in Venice Beach.

Read full story
Idaho State

Idaho Romance and Women's Fiction Authors That You Might Not Know About

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) Whether its Coeur d’Alene and it's luxurious lakeside lifestyle and gold course, Sun Valley’s history and outdoor experiences, or Boise's city ambiance, outdoor recreation and culinary & beer/wine scene, Idaho is the perfect place for relaxation and romance. These next authors write about romance and are proud to call Idaho their home.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

A Young Florida Poet's Book Is Helping People Open Up About Mental Health

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. A Misguided Thought is one young man’s attempt at putting his emotions on paper and inspiring others to open up and overcome their struggles, especially with mental health issues.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Authors Who Have Lived In Or Featured Cartersville, GA In Their Books That You May Not Know About

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Cartersville, GA is a quaint little town located North of Atlanta. Visitors will find various museums and historic sites here, including the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, Rose Lawn Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum, The Booth Museum, Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, African-American Heritage Trail and many other sites. Cartersville is rich in culture and history. There are several authors who have either lived in Cartersville or used Cartersville, GA as a setting in their books. The authors mentioned here are just a few in this great category.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

A Kind of Hush By Texas Author JoDee Neathery Is A 2022 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards Finalist, Mystery

Texas author, JoDee Neathery's literary mystery, A Kind of Hush, has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards. A Kind of Hush explores whether there is a gray area between right and wrong. The Mackie family is enjoying a June outing at a rugged park near their Buffalo, New York home when tragedy strikes. One parent survives along with their teenage daughter and seven-year-old son found hiding in the woods. Was this a horrendous accident or something more heinous, and if so, whodunnit and whydunit? A mantle of ambiguity – a kind of hush – hangs between the survivors like a live grenade without its pin as each one deals with the circumstances and revelations surrounding the incident.

Read full story

BookBuzz - Get $10 Credit From Amazon For Prime Day

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Get a $10 Amazon credit for Prime Day by collecting stampsBookBuzz & Amazon.

Read full story

Q&A With Author Alyssa Rabil

Splinters of the Heart and Author Alyssa RabilBookBuzz. Alyssa Rabil has always had a love for fiction. She read her first romance novel from her mother’s collection. Her first love story was about a tiger that fell in love with a zebra. Alyssa lives in the wild west with her cats. She loves cooking and writing.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Florida That You Might Not Know About

Whether it's the Florida Panhandle, the beaches of Miami or the city of Orlando, Florida mystery and thriller writers are out and about everywhere. While getting ready for summer road trips, if your plans put you in Florida reach for one of these mystery novels set in Florida by an author who lives there.

Read full story
3 comments

Book Buzz - New Releases For The Week of June 14, 2022

BookBuzz brings readers some top new book releases each week. This week's list includes a historical cozy mystery by USA Today Best-selling author Magda Alexander, a paranormal time travel romance by Josie Malone and a mystery thriller from author Lisa Towles.

Read full story

Q&A With Author Sagar Constantin

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Bestselling Scandinavian author, Sagar Constantin has written more than seven books. Her stories are both captivating and highly inspirational. She is an international business speaker and lecturer. Sagar trains thousands of people each year in areas like personal development, change management, EQ, and High-performance teams. When not teaching and writing, she spends time with her family and enjoys walks in nature. Although her home base is in Denmark, Sagar travels the world for her work.

Read full story

Q&A With Author JoDee Neathery

Born in Southern California, JoDee Neathery moved to Midland, Texas at the age of five. She began her professional career in the banking industry, then began public relations executive recruiting up until the time she relocated to East Texas. There she experienced more opportunities to write and enjoys a byline, Back Porch Musings, a lighthearted view of life in general, in an area newspaper. She currently chairs and writes minutes and reviews for the community book club, Bookers She has been doing this for eighteen years. This is where she championed her novel writing journey. “They believed in me before I did.” She is the author of two novels, A Kind of Hush and Life in a Box.

Read full story

Q&A With Author Joanna Vander Vlugt

Joanna Vander Vlugt - Author of the Jade & Sage Thriller SeriesBookBuzz. This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

Read full story

Jade Brown’s Hotel Stuff is a Book that Amplifies Black Voices

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. In 2019, Jade Brown presented readers with her debut novel Vienna, and has since advanced her talent to tell stories. Jade Brown, a creative writer and poet, now showcases her second novel, Hotel Stuff - which she self describes as a narrative overrun by love, anxiety, and self recognition.

Read full story

New Book - Messy Malodorous Malarkey By Author K.D. McCrite and Motina Books Publishing

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. New Children’s Novel from the 2021 Recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award.

Read full story
Sarasota, FL

New Book Just In Time For Runoffs and Elections - Business or Political President: You Choose: Trump or Biden

Business or Political President: You Choose: Trump or BidenBookBuzz. With voters out this month all over the country, making important decisions for their cities, regions, states, and country in their run-off elections, a new controversial book, by Sarasota business owner and Best-selling author, Peter Murphy, is reminding readers what's still at stake in the runoffs this summer and national election in November.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Q&A with New York City Author Nkosi Ife Bandele

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Nkosi Ife Bandele is a writer from New York City. His books include The Ape is Dead!, The Beast, Scott Free and the newly published Professor Marvel, all of which are published by Crimson Cloak Publishing. His short fiction appears in Akashic Book’s Terrible Twosdays series. He also writes for periodicals, stage, television, and film.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy