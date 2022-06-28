Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful Message

(Sponsored Post)

As we all know, books are the gifts that keep on giving. These wonderful books have inspiring messages that children are sure to love.

Gwen's Gratitude by Marie Zhang

Gwen takes everything for granted and throws a temper when things don't go her way. She slowly discovers how blessed and lucky she is compared to the people around her, and this teaches her the importance of gratitude. Join little Gwen on her journey in realizing that the reasons for gratitude are actually RIGHT in front of her.

We All Have Spots by M. J. McDonald

"Logan is an adorable little leopard who wakes up late one day and finds himself alone. He feels really lonely so he sets out to find the other leopards.

Along his journey he spots other animals who have spots too. He encounters some cows, pigs, hyenas, a giraffe and some monkeys. Discouraged and sad he fears he will always be alone.

Will he finally encounter the leopards he is searching for? Did Logan learn a valuable life lesson that perhaps there are more animals than just leopards that have spots? The fact that those spot similarities should bring animals together not keep them apart is highlighted in his mind and heart. It's a wonderful lesson... yes it's spot on!" - Marilyn P., Reviewer

What I See In Me by Becky Snow

