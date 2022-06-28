Q&A With Alabama Author Betty Bolté

(Sponsored Content)

Betty Bolté is an award-winning author who is known for her authentic and accurately researched historical novels with heart and supernatural romance. As a lifetime reader and writer, Betty has worked as a secretary, freelance word processor, technical writer/editor, and author. Her works have been published in newspapers columns/articles, magazine articles, essays and nonfiction books. She now enjoys crafting entertaining and informative fiction, especially stories that bring American history to life.

Betty earned a Master’s Degree in English in 2008, with an emphasis in the study of literature and storytelling and has judged numerous writing contests for fiction and nonfiction. She lives in northern Alabama with her husband of more than 30 years.

What genre do you consider your book(s)?

Homecoming is the final book in the Fury Falls Inn historical fantasy series. It is also considered historical fiction, of course, but with the magical elements included I think it more closely aligns with historical fantasy.

Did you learn anything from writing your book and what was it?

I think the biggest thing I learned was how to say goodbye to a cast of characters I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last three years. When I finished the first draft and realized that it was the final tale in the series, that I’d wrapped up this world and its inhabitants for the last time, I was actually sad. I’ve never experienced that with my other two series because the stories are not closely linked like the six stories in the Fury Falls Inn series.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

Yes, that family is usually stronger together. That despite our differences it’s important to band together and support each other however we can.

Are experiences based on someone you know, or events in your own life?

The emotions are loosely based on mine or of people I know, but through the lens of the characters in the story. How they’d react and feel is more important than how I or a friend responded to any given situation. But my experiences of necessity are part of that equation, the foundation for how the character would react.

Picture this: You feel uninspired and you’ve sat at the computer for an hour without conquering any words. How do you get your creativity flowing?

One of two ways. I go take a long walk outside, or I just start writing what I can. Once I start moving, either with my feet or my fingers, the words will start flowing, too.

How many drafts do your books generally go through before publication?

Anywhere between 3 and 6 drafts, to date. I do a good bit of plotting and brainstorming before I begin writing, so the first couple of drafts are fairly complete. Some stories need a bit more thought and introspection to flesh out the entire story completely, so those take additional drafts.

Who is the most supportive person in your life when it comes to your writing?

My husband Chris has supported my pursuit of a writing career without reservation. Whether I am writing nonfiction, or tech editing, or writing fiction, he’s always stood squarely at my side.

Do you have any writing buddies?

I have a group of people I consider my office mates, despite being in a private online chat room. The We Are Not Alone (W.A.N.A.) Tribe, created by Kristen Lamb, has been my accountability and encouragement group for many years now. But I’m in several other writing groups, too: Southern Magic chapter of RWA; Authors Guild; Historical Novel Society; and Women’s Fiction Writers Association. I have writing friends in each of these groups.

What is your favorite time to write, and why?

I’ve trained myself to write in the morning, between 8 and noon. Then spend the afternoons doing whatever else needs doing, like running errands, doctor appointments, taking a walk, etc. Of course, with the heat of summer, I end up flipping the walk into the morning hours while it’s cooler. But for most of the year, I write in the morning, Monday-Friday.

What is your most unusual writing quirk?

I suppose the fact that I need to feel connected in order to create. I can’t isolate myself. Rather, I keep my Facebook window up, email is available, the radio is on to a local music station. If I shut all that down, then I feel anxious about not being available if someone needs to reach me. I think I need to feel connected that way because of having worked for many years on an integration team at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center where we had to be available to support the senior staff of the Space Launch System Program Office. Some habits are just hard to break!

Visit Betty's website at www.bettybolte.com. Also be sure to check out materials for book club discussions at https://www.bettybolte.com/bookclub.

