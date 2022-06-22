Idaho Romance and Women's Fiction Authors That You Might Not Know About

(Sponsored Content)

Idaho Romance Authors BookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Whether its Coeur d’Alene and it's luxurious lakeside lifestyle and gold course, Sun Valley’s history and outdoor experiences, or Boise's city ambiance, outdoor recreation and culinary & beer/wine scene, Idaho is the perfect place for relaxation and romance. These next authors write about romance and are proud to call Idaho their home.

Judith Keim is a USA Today Best-selling author who writes romantic women's fiction about women who face unforeseen challenges, tackle them with strength, and find love and happiness along the way. Her romantic series include: The Seashell Cottage Series, The Beach House Hotel series, Chandler Hill Inn Series, the upcoming Sanderling Cove Inn Series, and many others. Her most recent book is The Beach Babes set on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Judith lives in Boise, Idaho.

Janis McCurry was born and raised in Boise, in the beautiful Treasure Valley and still lives there today. She writes contemporary romance and women's fiction. She also writes The Matchmaker Chronicles Duets with fellow Idaho author, Lynn Mapp. Some of Janis's stand alone novels include Love's Curse, Finding Rebecca, and Risky Business.

Lynn Mapp was born in San Diego, California, but her Idaho roots are deep. Her mother and grandfather were Idaho natives and Lynn now lives in Boise. She enjoys happily ever afters and the light after the darkness type stories. Lynn co-authors the The Matchmaker Chronicles Duets series, with Janis McCurry. This series includes four novels - Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring.

Angela Taylor also loves her happily ever afters and writes contemporary romances with heat, humor, spunky heroines and smokin' hot heroes. Her two romances are BLINDSIDED (A Sexy Romantic Suspense) and CheckMate (An Opposites Attract Office Romance). Angela lives outside of Boise where she shares her rural home with two short, furry children, Remi and Ruby, and her husband, Dean.

If you are ready for some fun and relaxation, pick up one of these novels from local Idahoan romance authors.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!