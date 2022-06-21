A Young Florida Poet's Book Is Helping People Open Up About Mental Health

(Sponsored Content)

A Misguided Thought By Jaelyn D. Jordan BookBuzz

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

A Misguided Thought is one young man’s attempt at putting his emotions on paper and inspiring others to open up and overcome their struggles, especially with mental health issues.

Jaelyn D. Jordan lives in Orlando, FL and is a 22-year old author and poet. In A Misguided Thought, Jaelyn shares with readers, through his poetry, the life experiences he has had, all while living a sheltered life. He writes about his hopes and dreams and even shares his stories about struggling with mental disorders and heartache, all while trying to find his way back to the light through faith.

The poetry written inside "A Misguided Thought" is written in a journal, diary type style that Jaelyn feels converts his poetry into the “New Age”. The words within his pages intend to bring solace and clarity in times of conviction, and Jaelyn has hopes to become of of his generation's greatest poets.

Jaelyn hopes that by sharing his poetry and his story he can encourage others to not only see the light at the end of the tunnel, but to also open up and share their struggles as a way of helping others the same way he has done.

A Misguided Thought is Jaelyn's first collection of poetry that was published in May 2021, by Austin Macauley Publishers. View the book trailer for for his book on BookLaunch

A Misguided Thought is available online from retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target and many more.

