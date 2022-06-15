Q&A With Author Alyssa Rabil

(Sponsored Content)

Splinters of the Heart and Author Alyssa Rabil BookBuzz

Alyssa Rabil has always had a love for fiction. She read her first romance novel from her mother’s collection. Her first love story was about a tiger that fell in love with a zebra. Alyssa lives in the wild west with her cats. She loves cooking and writing.

Find Alyssa on social media - Twitter or Facebook

What are your current projects?

I’m working on three new books. One is a sapphic romance about an angel and a human who fall in love despite being raised to hate each other. It’s called Fallen and will be released some time in 2023. The other is a book called The Games. It’s a high fantasy novel about three worlds and the gods who rule them. The last book is called God Forbid and it’s been a passion project of mine for about 20 years. It’s about finding your way back to yourself after experiencing trauma.

Do you see writing as a career?

I do. I’m looking forward to the day when my writing supports my lifestyle. In the meantime, I’m happy with my day job.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

I never wanted to be a writer. I was determined to be something else. I was home schooled by my mom and she gave me a writing assignment one day. I started the story and Mom helped me craft the plot and outline the story and she showed me writing could be fun. After that I was hooked. I started writing and never looked back.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Don’t correct yourself. Write for fun. Let yourself write something stupid and worry about deleting and editing later. I write stupid things all the time. Proofing your work is important but let that come last.

Have you ever hated something you wrote?

Generally speaking, I hate everything I write with the exception of my poetry. With God Forbid, I’ve written six drastically different versions of the book. I hate almost all of them. With Splinters of the Heart, I go back and forth between hate and tolerance.

What is your favorite positive saying?

I love the line “kisses are a better fate than wisdom” from since feeling is first by ee cummings.

How can readers discover more about you and you work?

For updates about my writing, follow me on twitter. I’m @lilybob. One of my books, The Games, is available online at Keelta.com. I’m working on that book with my brother and we post chapters and updates fairly regularly.

