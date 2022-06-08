New Book Just In Time For Runoffs and Elections - Business or Political President: You Choose: Trump or Biden

(Sponsored Content)

With voters out this month all over the country, making important decisions for their cities, regions, states, and country in their run-off elections, a new controversial book, by Sarasota business owner and Best-selling author, Peter Murphy, is reminding readers what's still at stake in the runoffs this summer and national election in November.

Business or Political President: You Choose: Trump or Biden is a book that focuses on how President Trump and President Biden ran the country and in what ways voters could make changes in politics today to ensure that the future of our nation is strong and noteworthy.

Murphy says, "This book is informative, educational, and fun to read" ....I believe all our struggles and challenges are different as discussed in my book. And how we rise up and deal with these challenges is what makes us a stronger people and a stronger United States of America." He encourages readers to "Please have an open mind!"

Peter Murphy is an Irish immigrant who moved to America in 1986. He fell in love with this beautiful country from day one. Murphy is a businessman and has started and grown multiple companies from the ground up. He wrote “Business or Political President” out of love and frustration for this country, and he hopes all readers will gain knowledge from his work.

