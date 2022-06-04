Q&A With Author Adonia Holden-Dunivan

(Author Spotlight and Sponsored Post)

Misprints of America Burke By Adonia Holden-Dunivan BookBuzz

Adonia Holden-Dunivan lives in Northwest Arkansas with her son. She holds a master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Adonia is a licensed professional counselor. She specializes in assertiveness training and family dynamics.

Misprints of America Burke is her debut novel. She is currently working on writing a book, together with her son about his experiences with Coloboma.

Do you recall how are your interest in writing originated?

I have always been interested in writing as soon as I figured out there was an alphabet and I could write and talk.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

My best advice for other authors is "Don’t give up!"

What inspired you to write your first book?

An inspirational friend Of my grandmothers, novelist and poet, Linda Swift encouraged me never to give up.

What is your most unusual writing quirk?

My most unusual writing quick is....Writing on neon post its!

What is your favorite word and why?

Miracles.

They happen every day and because me and my son are both miracle babies.

What does being a successful author look like do you?

Making people happy and making them think is what a successful rider looks like to me.

For more information about Adonia and her book, Misprints of America Burke please visit BookBuzz or BookLaunch

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!