Road Trip Reading - Great Novels About Summer Road Trips

(Sponsored Post)

Summer is here and everyone is ready for trips to the beach, to the mountains or to the city, but before you plan that next road trip, check out a few novels that can help inspire where you might go and what you might do.

Books to Inspire Your Summer Road Trip BookBuzz

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary

One of the most popular fiction novels about a road trip is Beth O'Leary's The Road Trip. It is even a Goodreads Choice Award nominee. Being described as a second chance romance, sweet and sometimes steamy, and pure joy, get ready to follow Dylan and Addie as they venture on a road trip to love....

A Road Trip to Remember by Judith Keim

Part of the Seashell Cottage series, A Road Trip to Remember follows Agatha as she convinces her granddaughter Blythe to drive her on a road trip to see friends and stay at the Seashell Cottage on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Their adventure is hilarious, touching and will make your heart melt. Other books in the Seashell Cottage series include A Christmas Star, A Road Trip to Remember, A Summer of Surprises, Change of Heart, and The Beach Babes.

The Road Trip Romance series by A.K. Evans

The Road Trip Romance series by author A.K. Evans has eleven books with a unique road trip inside each. With titles like One Wrong Turn, Take the Plunge, and Miss the Shot this series ventures to places like Las Vegas, the beach, the desert, the city, the mountains, and places all in between. Get ready to fall in love on your next road trip.

The Narrowboat Summer by Anne Youngson

Not your typical road trip, but The Narrowboat Summer follows Sally, Eve and Anastasia as they take a narrowboat on a journey through the canals of England. Follow these three friends as they adventure out on a trip that will change their lives forever.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!