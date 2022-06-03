Q&A With Author Mariam Sheriff

(Sponsored Content)

The Deep - A tale beyond the waves By Mariam Sheriff BookBuzz

Mariam Sheriff Is a Mechanical Engineer from Saudi Arabia. Writing and literature is her true passion, although she majored in an engineering field. From a very young age, her father encouraged her love for reading. When she was only twelve years old, she had finished reading books from acclaimed novelists such as Victor Hugo, Charles Dickens, and Fyodor Dostoevsky.

The Deep: A tale beyond the waves is her debut novel.

How much of the book is realistic?

There are many metaphors in my book which are open to interpretation. Also despite that my book is happening in a fantasy world many otherworldly elements actually exist. Like underwater lakes, sand-falls, whale songs, and glowing sea creatures. It sounds too surreal to be true. But that what makes this book more enjoyable. It gives you a glimpse a reality that is out of reach for many of us.

Do you feel like it’s most important to have A) Strong characters B) Mind-blowing Plot twists or C) Epic settings?

A combination of all of these elements is what creates a great story. All of them must be present to some extent.

What is your favorite genre to read, and why?

Horror. If its well written. A great horror author can change his/her readers heart beats rate with mere words.

What behind-the-scenes tidbit in your life would probably surprise your readers the most?

If i am writing a book i can go far in my research about its topic. I went to swim in the sea to experience the world my characters are experiencing in my first published book.

Do you feel like you’d be a better writer if you wore sparkly socks during your writing sessions?

That would make me more of an eccentric person which already I am.

What does being a successful author look like to you?

A successful author is one that when she/he writes asks themselves would i enjoy reading my own book if i was a reader? Would I benefit from it in anyway? If the answer is no. Don’t write it.

For more about The Deep: A tale beyond the waves please visit

