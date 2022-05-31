(Sponsored Content)

Tuesdays and Thursdays each week are when the top romance novels are released. Random House, Harlequin, and indie Best-Selling authors will schedule their new releases on these days. Whether it's historical romance, contemporary romance, small town romance, or romantic suspense, the top, most anticipated romances are coming your way. The story could be overwhelmingly dramatic, sweepingly romantic, or mysteriously loving - here are our picks for the top New Romance Releases for May 31, 2022.

New Romance Releases for May 31, 2022 BookBuzz

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery (Harlequin Digital)

Contemporary Romance / Women's Fiction

From New York Times Best-Selling author, Susan Mallery comes a new summer beach read about women, their friendships and their romances. Being described by readers as "beautiful, prolific, a one of a kind" Mallery's novels never disappoint.

Mine To Have by Natasha Madison

Small Town Romance

A new small town romance from USA Today bestselling author Natasha Madison. Get ready to laugh and cry and fall in love with the first book in the Southern Wedding Series.

Meant to Be by Emily Giffin (Ballantine Books)

Contemporary Romance / Women's Fiction

From New York Times Best-Selling author, Emily Giffin comes an against-all-odds love story. Being described by readers as "heart crunching, glorious and rip-roaring," follow Joe and Cate as they navigate a new love, while trying to find their true selves.

Cornered by Kaylea Cross

Military Romance / Romantic Suspense

From New York Times and USA Today Best-Selling author Kaylea Cross, comes a story of action, danger and love... Being described by readers as "intense, edge of your seat, and sexy," will Jaia and Brandon survive the adventure to find the love they both desire?

The Worst Lord in London by Anna Campbell

Historical Romance

The first book in the Scoundrels of Mayfair series, follows Kate and Leighton as they seek discover if their love will be a brief encounter or a forever lasting love.

No matter the location, no matter the decade, romances are written to last a life time.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!