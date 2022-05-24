Georgia Mystery Authors And Their Books Set In Georgia That You Might Not Know About

(Sponsored Post)

Five Georgia Mysteries from Five Georgia Authors BookBuzz

Whether it's the north Georgia mountains, the coast of Savannah or the city of Atlanta, Georgia mystery writers are out and about everywhere. While getting ready for summer road trips, if your plans put you in Georgia reach for one of these mystery novels set in Georgia by an author who lives there.

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

Fixation & Fraud: A ChiroCozy Mystery Book 3 by Cathy Tully

Thanksgiving Dinner, A Murder, A Stray Dog and A Precocious Pig create a laugh out loud cozy mystery as Dr. Susannah Shine tackles danger and mayhem in tracking down a killer.

Death in Potter's Woods: A Witherston Murder Mystery - Book Five by Betty Jean Craige

“Robin Hood” threatens Witherston: If 3,000 citizens don’t contribute $5,000 to the Indigenous Peoples Reparations Initiative the mayor will die.

Look Twice Upon Her Death: An Allie Blakemore Mystery by John Vance

Allie Blakemore, a professor in Atlanta is urged by her friend, an Atlanta detective to use her academic training and background to help solve the murder of one of her students.

Drowning Days by Muriel Ellis Pritchett

A young boy's unexpected move to the south Georgia coast, almost costs him his life. Dealing with bullies is the least of his worries, once he is kidnapped. Can he find the strength and determination to escape from Little Pirates Island?

The Forty Knots Burn by Lynn Hesse

An unexpected hardship strands Clara and her con-artist family in Atlanta and she finds herself breaking the rules while trying to pull of a risky art heist. Will love lead her to the right path or is that the recipe for death?

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!