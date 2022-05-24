Tallahassee Author George Encizo Releases New Mystery Novel - Tagalong

(Sponsored Content)

Tagalong A JD Pickens Mystery, Book Five by George Encizo BookBuzz

Tagalong is the fifth book in award-winning author, George Encizo's JD Pickens Mystery Series. All of the books in the series are set in Central Florida and feature Sheriff JD Pickens. Each book is a stand alone title and readers do not need to read them in order to understand what is going on. Follow Sheriff JD Pickens as he solves the gruesome mysteries, and unravels all of the twists and turns, while trying to keep his small town safe.

When the ten-year-old daughter of a prominent attorney is kidnapped, Sheriff JD Pickens goes in to overdrive to recover the girl only to discover that things aren't always how they appear, as a tangled past and closed adoption will jeopardize the rescue.

The full JD Pickens Mystery Series includes:

Descent Into Hell - Book One

Murder on Grange Road - Book Two

Murder Knows No Boundaries - Book Three

Anguished - Book Four

Tagalong - Book Five

The last four of the novels in this series were published by Gatekeeper Press.

George Encizo has written nine novels, including the JD Pickens Mystery Series. Encizo lives in Tallahassee, Florida and is a retired banker. He enjoys spending time with his wife, drinking coffee and watching nature, when not writing.

Learn more about Mr. Encizo and his novels on his website at https://georgeencizo.com/

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!