Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Author George Encizo Releases New Mystery Novel - Tagalong

Amanda K.

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEHOM_0fmmQpRz00
Tagalong A JD Pickens Mystery, Book Five by George EncizoBookBuzz

Tagalong is the fifth book in award-winning author, George Encizo's JD Pickens Mystery Series. All of the books in the series are set in Central Florida and feature Sheriff JD Pickens. Each book is a stand alone title and readers do not need to read them in order to understand what is going on. Follow Sheriff JD Pickens as he solves the gruesome mysteries, and unravels all of the twists and turns, while trying to keep his small town safe.

When the ten-year-old daughter of a prominent attorney is kidnapped, Sheriff JD Pickens goes in to overdrive to recover the girl only to discover that things aren't always how they appear, as a tangled past and closed adoption will jeopardize the rescue.

The full JD Pickens Mystery Series includes:

Descent Into Hell - Book One

Murder on Grange Road - Book Two

Murder Knows No Boundaries - Book Three

Anguished - Book Four

Tagalong - Book Five

The last four of the novels in this series were published by Gatekeeper Press.

George Encizo has written nine novels, including the JD Pickens Mystery Series. Encizo lives in Tallahassee, Florida and is a retired banker. He enjoys spending time with his wife, drinking coffee and watching nature, when not writing.

Learn more about Mr. Encizo and his novels on his website at https://georgeencizo.com/

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mystery# crime mystery# new book# bookbuzz

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover.

Georgia State
185 followers

More from Amanda K.

Atlanta, GA

Q& A with Atlanta Author H.F. Galloway

H.F. Galloway, author of the new thriller, Theatre of the Vampires grew up near the Okeefenokee swamp in Waycross, GA and spent most of his summers in the foothills of the N.C. mountains on his grandfather's farm.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

A Misguided Thought By Author And Poet Jaelyn D. Jordan

A young man’s attempt at putting his emotions on paper, has turned in to an inspiring collection of poetry, entitled, A Misguided Thought. Jaelyn D. Jordan is a 22-year old author and poet who resides in Orlando, FL. His first book, A Misguided Thought was published in May 2021, by Austin Macauley Publishers. To celebrate the first anniversary of it's release, Jaelyn hopes to inspire others by sharing his story.

Read full story

New York Author And Poet Jasmine Farrell Re-releases Her Poetry Collection

Author and poet Jasmine Farrell is pleased to announce the re-release of her third poetry collection, Long Live Phoenixes, after the successful debut of her young adult novel, Sloppy. Farrell’s motto keeps her reaching for the stars – “Growing. Learning. Living.”

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Mystery Authors And Their Books Set In Georgia That You Might Not Know About

Five Georgia Mysteries from Five Georgia AuthorsBookBuzz. Whether it's the north Georgia mountains, the coast of Savannah or the city of Atlanta, Georgia mystery writers are out and about everywhere. While getting ready for summer road trips, if your plans put you in Georgia reach for one of these mystery novels set in Georgia by an author who lives there.

Read full story

Author Profiles Are Important For Creating An Author Brand

Tips For Authors - Where To Post An Author Profile- BookBuzz. Having an author profile online is an important part of any marketing campaign for every book. Readers want to see the author (or an author logo). This helps them to get to know the person behind the book they are reading.

Read full story
Clarksdale, MS

New Novel - Young Again By Authors Don Trowden and Valerie McKee

Young Again By Don Trowden and Valerie McKeeBookBuzz.net. A delightful novel filled with music, love, and inclusion…. What would you do with just one week of being young again?

Read full story

New Sci-fi Fantasy From Authors Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden - Starfighters: Defending Earth

An epic sci-fi story of the defenders of the earth - Starfighters by Bruce Goldwell is all set to be released by June 2022. The latest book by Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden, Starfighters is guaranteed to take the readers on an amazing journey across the galaxies. Starfighters is the first book in this sci-fi action series. Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden envisioned Starfighters to be an exciting read for all.

Read full story

New Book - What a Day! Short Stories by Southern Authors

What a Day! Short Stories by Southern AuthorsBookBuzz. NYT Bestselling authors Linda Howard and Linda Winstead Jones are only two of the eleven wonderful authors who provided short stories for the What A Day! collection.

Read full story

New Fantasy Adventure - The Last Sane Awoken: Freedom by Stephany Barcomb-Rodriguez

Mother, the queen of darkness, has relentlessly shrouded the world in shadow and chaos. Her plague destines all of the living to die, leaving a chosen few to do her bidding-her undead children, Awoken by a forbidden spell and imbued with the very magic able to kill Mother.

Read full story

New Crime Thriller From Author Barry Litherland - Breaking Waves

A fast- paced, suspense filled, edge of your seat thriller... Breaking Waves is a crime thriller set in a fictional seaside town in the North of England. It is Book 1 in the Phil Tyler Thriller series.

Read full story

New Historical Novel - Her Jailer's Secrets By Brian F. Smith

A broken family's fight against a brutal justice system….. In 1786 Elizabeth Fitzgerald, a 26 year old woman, became involved in England's brutal justice system and found herself exiled from her homeland to Botany Bay in the antipodes where she had to endure brutality, near starvation, love and a shipwreck off Norfolk Island with her friend Jane Fitzgerald. She bore twin girls to a marine William Mitchell while on the island and began her own family in this strange new land, as she never expected to ever see her family members, or friends, ever again.

Read full story

The Dragon Keepers Fantasy Series Is Hitting Bookstore Shelves - Now Available In Print

Written by none other than Bruce Goldwell, Dragon Keepers is a series of fantasy fiction novels. Written in the third-person narrative style, the Dragon Keepers novel series explores the adventures of Merlin the Wizard. This epic series of imaginative and action-packed novels is now making its way toward bookstores after receiving massive success on digital platforms.

Read full story

New Beach Read Books For Summer From Best-Selling Authors

Summer is around the corner, and with it comes an amazing list of reading possibilities. Whether your adventure takes you to the sounds of the waves crashing, sitting poolside sipping a drink or just getting away from work a bit early, these titles will help you relax, unwind and get lost in a story of friendship, love, or hopefully both....

Read full story

New Romance Novel - The Academy Saga 4: Trial & Tribulations By Author CJ Daly

The Academy Saga 4: Trial & Tribulations by CJ DalyBookBuzz. The Academy Saga Continues….. Kate Connelly has been longing for escape from The Academy since the day she arrived.

Read full story

New Historical Romance Release - The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna Siniscalchi

The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna SiniscalchiBookBuzz. "A headstrong Portuguese meets her match in the arrogant Englishman who threatens her beloved vineyards. Dive deep into Portugal's rich culture in this intoxicating story about wine and love."

Read full story

New Book - Hummingbird By Helen Harper

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here. She thought she didn't have a voice. She's wrong. There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace’s world:

Read full story
1 comments

Fantasy Author Bruce Goldwell Launches Summer Contest For Social Media Influencers For His Dragon Keepers Series

Calling social influencers for a summer contest - get a chance to win monthly prizes. Bruce Goldwell, an inspirational author calls social media influencers all over the USA in the “Summer Contest for Social Influencers” 2022. The contest will allow the participants to win bi-weekly prizes, monthly prizes, and a grand prize at the end of the contest.

Read full story

New Feature Film - Lost in Terra Dimension

Lost in Terra DimensionLost in Terra Dimension Film Poster. LOST IN TERRA DIMENSION, directed by Lizelle Gutierrez and Kat Lehto, transports you to the 25th dimension with two sisters who must defeat an evil dictator, discover hidden powers, gather the help of fairies, and stop a wedding in order to find their way back home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy