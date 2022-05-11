New Sci-fi Fantasy From Authors Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden - Starfighters: Defending Earth

(Sponsored Content)

Starfighters: Defending Earth

An epic sci-fi story of the defenders of the earth - Starfighters by Bruce Goldwell is all set to be released by June 2022

The latest book by Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden, Starfighters is guaranteed to take the readers on an amazing journey across the galaxies. Starfighters is the first book in this sci-fi action series. Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden envisioned Starfighters to be an exciting read for all.

Starfighters: Defending Earth is a refreshing take on one of the most popular genres in novels, the sci-fi fantasy. With Goldwell and Brunsden’s fine storytelling techniques and enthralling environment setting, this book is bound to take the readers on a trip to the stars and beyond. The Starfighters series books are not just some other sci-fi books for teens, this series of books has been written to provide the readers with something different. The book depicts live and relatable characters with compelling dialogues. Each character has their background story, and that’s what makes the characters an interesting topic within Starfighters: Defending Earth.



The latest book by Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden will add to the epic collection of sci-fi books for kids. Everyone including kids, teenagers, and adults can enjoy this story of galaxies. In the new book series, Starfighters, the authors, Bruce and Lace focus on an alien invasion of earth and how earth's defenses would be handled by a group of teens who are recruited to defend the planet against the threat from the outer space. The series promises to be packed with adventure and thrills with plenty of twists and turns along the way.



The eBook is available now on Amazon and the Paperback and Hardcopy will be released the first week of June.



Bruce Goldwell recently released the latest novel in his fantasy book series, Dragon Keepers. Goldwell is a writer of many talents. His interest in a mix of fantasy, mysticism, wizardry, and sci-fi has enabled him to write a diverse array of titles. Goldwell has been honing his writing and storytelling skills with multiple action-packed novel series. He always tries to bring some twists to the mainstream stories by incorporating something new and fresh, while ensuring all his readers will enjoy his stories.



