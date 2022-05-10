New Fantasy Adventure - The Last Sane Awoken: Freedom by Stephany Barcomb-Rodriguez

Amanda K.

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgRpo_0fYw2O6X00
The Last Sane Awoken: FreedomBookBuzz

Mother, the queen of darkness, has relentlessly shrouded the world in shadow and chaos. Her plague destines all of the living to die, leaving a chosen few to do her bidding-her undead children, Awoken by a forbidden spell and imbued with the very magic able to kill Mother.

Only an Awoken has the power to defeat her and free the living, but all the awoken have succumbed to the queen's call and embraced insanity . . . Except one. The last child needed to complete Mother's family and destroy the living world. The last sane Awoken.

The race to find the last sane Awoken had begun.

The weight of the world rests on Master Necromancer Dmitry’s success in locating the fated awoken and preparing them to fight. With time running out, Dmitry would do anything to stop mother, even if it meant entering Amaral manor and facing the tyrant dragon lord himself.

Together, Dmitry and his team make their way into the dragon's lair before all they know and love perishes in the darkness.

About the Author:

Stephany was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Florida. She went to a below-average school, remained average through public schooling, grew excited in mathematics and then failed the AP exam, started math over in college, became a math tutor, loved the subject, earned a degree in mathematics, hated teaching, went back to school, cried in the parking lot day one thinking she could not do it, and graduated from UCF with a master's in Statistical Computing and Data Mining.

Growing up, she found it hard to find relatable books to read. She often wanted to escape the chaos that was reality into a place that felt relatable. Hardly any book satiated that longing to be understood. But then in class, she had to read 'Speak" and "Child Called It." That's when she realized raw and real truly existed. If these artists could publish their stories that yanked emotions and had an odd sense of belonging, why couldn't she add to the collection of the darker truths of our reality?

Just do what you love and take that leap of faith in yourself. We're not here for a long time and all deserve to find their passion.

Follow the author on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/spoopy.bats/

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fantasy# fantasy adventure# LGBT# Books# BookBuzz

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager for BookBuzz and book lover.

Georgia State
69 followers

More from Amanda K.

New Sci-fi Fantasy From Authors Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden - Starfighters: Defending Earth

An epic sci-fi story of the defenders of the earth - Starfighters by Bruce Goldwell is all set to be released by June 2022. The latest book by Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden, Starfighters is guaranteed to take the readers on an amazing journey across the galaxies. Starfighters is the first book in this sci-fi action series. Bruce Goldwell and Lace Brunsden envisioned Starfighters to be an exciting read for all.

Read full story

New Historical Fantasy - The Oni's Shamisen by Claire Youmans

Japan, 1877. Toki-Girl Azuki revels in her new-found freedom. But now what will she do with it?. Using her patterns and the looms Western Dragon Prince Iyrtsh makes for Eastern Dragon Princess Otohime's ambitious project—resettling refugees displaced by the failed Satsuma Rebellion—anyone can make her fabulous fabric designs! But what of Azuki herself? Then the Oni, Kukanko, who is sure she's not a demon, calls on the Toki-Girl for help.

Read full story

New Book - What a Day! Short Stories by Southern Authors

What a Day! Short Stories by Southern AuthorsBookBuzz. NYT Bestselling authors Linda Howard and Linda Winstead Jones are only two of the eleven wonderful authors who provided short stories for the What A Day! collection.

Read full story

New Crime Thriller From Author Barry Litherland - Breaking Waves

A fast- paced, suspense filled, edge of your seat thriller... Breaking Waves is a crime thriller set in a fictional seaside town in the North of England. It is Book 1 in the Phil Tyler Thriller series.

Read full story

New Historical Novel - Her Jailer's Secrets By Brian F. Smith

A broken family's fight against a brutal justice system….. In 1786 Elizabeth Fitzgerald, a 26 year old woman, became involved in England's brutal justice system and found herself exiled from her homeland to Botany Bay in the antipodes where she had to endure brutality, near starvation, love and a shipwreck off Norfolk Island with her friend Jane Fitzgerald. She bore twin girls to a marine William Mitchell while on the island and began her own family in this strange new land, as she never expected to ever see her family members, or friends, ever again.

Read full story

The Dragon Keepers Fantasy Series Is Hitting Bookstore Shelves - Now Available In Print

Written by none other than Bruce Goldwell, Dragon Keepers is a series of fantasy fiction novels. Written in the third-person narrative style, the Dragon Keepers novel series explores the adventures of Merlin the Wizard. This epic series of imaginative and action-packed novels is now making its way toward bookstores after receiving massive success on digital platforms.

Read full story

New Beach Read Books For Summer From Best-Selling Authors

Summer is around the corner, and with it comes an amazing list of reading possibilities. Whether your adventure takes you to the sounds of the waves crashing, sitting poolside sipping a drink or just getting away from work a bit early, these titles will help you relax, unwind and get lost in a story of friendship, love, or hopefully both....

Read full story

New Romance Novel - The Academy Saga 4: Trial & Tribulations By Author CJ Daly

The Academy Saga 4: Trial & Tribulations by CJ DalyBookBuzz. The Academy Saga Continues….. Kate Connelly has been longing for escape from The Academy since the day she arrived.

Read full story

New Historical Romance Release - The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna Siniscalchi

The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna SiniscalchiBookBuzz. "A headstrong Portuguese meets her match in the arrogant Englishman who threatens her beloved vineyards. Dive deep into Portugal's rich culture in this intoxicating story about wine and love."

Read full story

New Book - Hummingbird By Helen Harper

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here. She thought she didn't have a voice. She's wrong. There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace’s world:

Read full story
1 comments

Fantasy Author Bruce Goldwell Launches Summer Contest For Social Media Influencers For His Dragon Keepers Series

Calling social influencers for a summer contest - get a chance to win monthly prizes. Bruce Goldwell, an inspirational author calls social media influencers all over the USA in the “Summer Contest for Social Influencers” 2022. The contest will allow the participants to win bi-weekly prizes, monthly prizes, and a grand prize at the end of the contest.

Read full story

New Feature Film - Lost in Terra Dimension

Lost in Terra DimensionLost in Terra Dimension Film Poster. LOST IN TERRA DIMENSION, directed by Lizelle Gutierrez and Kat Lehto, transports you to the 25th dimension with two sisters who must defeat an evil dictator, discover hidden powers, gather the help of fairies, and stop a wedding in order to find their way back home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy