New Fantasy Adventure - The Last Sane Awoken: Freedom by Stephany Barcomb-Rodriguez

The Last Sane Awoken: Freedom BookBuzz

Mother, the queen of darkness, has relentlessly shrouded the world in shadow and chaos. Her plague destines all of the living to die, leaving a chosen few to do her bidding-her undead children, Awoken by a forbidden spell and imbued with the very magic able to kill Mother.

Only an Awoken has the power to defeat her and free the living, but all the awoken have succumbed to the queen's call and embraced insanity . . . Except one. The last child needed to complete Mother's family and destroy the living world. The last sane Awoken.

The race to find the last sane Awoken had begun.

The weight of the world rests on Master Necromancer Dmitry’s success in locating the fated awoken and preparing them to fight. With time running out, Dmitry would do anything to stop mother, even if it meant entering Amaral manor and facing the tyrant dragon lord himself.

Together, Dmitry and his team make their way into the dragon's lair before all they know and love perishes in the darkness.

About the Author:

Stephany was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Florida. She went to a below-average school, remained average through public schooling, grew excited in mathematics and then failed the AP exam, started math over in college, became a math tutor, loved the subject, earned a degree in mathematics, hated teaching, went back to school, cried in the parking lot day one thinking she could not do it, and graduated from UCF with a master's in Statistical Computing and Data Mining.

Growing up, she found it hard to find relatable books to read. She often wanted to escape the chaos that was reality into a place that felt relatable. Hardly any book satiated that longing to be understood. But then in class, she had to read 'Speak" and "Child Called It." That's when she realized raw and real truly existed. If these artists could publish their stories that yanked emotions and had an odd sense of belonging, why couldn't she add to the collection of the darker truths of our reality?

Just do what you love and take that leap of faith in yourself. We're not here for a long time and all deserve to find their passion.

Follow the author on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/spoopy.bats/

