New Historical Romance Release - The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna Siniscalchi

Amanda K.

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pscUw_0fFv7evS00
The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna SiniscalchiBookBuzz

"A headstrong Portuguese meets her match in the arrogant Englishman who threatens her beloved vineyards. Dive deep into Portugal's rich culture in this intoxicating story about wine and love."

Portugal, 1870

A woman desperate to save her vineyards...

Julia Costa is the best winemaker in the Douro. After her late husband burdened her lands with debt, she vows to defend her legacy by any means necessary.

The Englishman sent to uncover her secrets...

The last thing Griffin Maxwell wants is to waste time mired in a Portuguese backwater. Still, to guarantee a partnership with Oporto's largest trading firm, he agrees to travel up the Douro River and chase a reluctant debtor.

A meeting of two cultures...

Nothing prepared Griffin for the headstrong winemaker. She tempts him into enjoying Portugal and is a threat to his carefully constructed plans. The arrogant Englishman arrived at Julia's lands, believing himself entitled to everything, including her heart. But how can she resist an attraction headier than a vintage?

An enemy too powerful to fight alone...

When a mysterious plague decimates Europe's vineyards, Griffin and Julia struggle to find a cure, blind-tasting their way into an intoxicating passion.

But reality demands an answer: will they allow cultural differences to separate them, or will they fight for the love of a lifetime?

Praise for The True Purpose of Vines:

"True Purpose of Vines - An intoxicating blend of romance, Portuguese history, and winemaking lore. A British merchant succumbs to the charms of Portugal—and one captivating Portuguese woman—in this debut historical romance." Kirkus Reviews

About the Author:

Giovanna Siniscalchi chased narrative arcs and climax points in the Nasdaq for twelve long years working as an economist. Still, her romantic imagination was wasted in the financial markets, so she decided to put it to better use: write fiction. She is married and has two great kids. Her passions are eclectic, including reading, traveling, surfing, wine, and of course, historical romance.

You can reach Giovanna Siniscalchi at https://giovannasiniscalchi.com/

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# historical romance# romance# bookbuzz# new book

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover.

Georgia State
30 followers

More from Amanda K.

New Book - Hummingbird By Helen Harper

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here. She thought she didn't have a voice. She's wrong. There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace’s world:

Read full story
1 comments

Fantasy Author Bruce Goldwell Launches Summer Contest For Social Media Influencers For His Dragon Keepers Series

Calling social influencers for a summer contest - get a chance to win monthly prizes. Bruce Goldwell, an inspirational author calls social media influencers all over the USA in the “Summer Contest for Social Influencers” 2022. The contest will allow the participants to win bi-weekly prizes, monthly prizes, and a grand prize at the end of the contest.

Read full story

New Feature Film - Lost in Terra Dimension

Lost in Terra DimensionLost in Terra Dimension Film Poster. LOST IN TERRA DIMENSION, directed by Lizelle Gutierrez and Kat Lehto, transports you to the 25th dimension with two sisters who must defeat an evil dictator, discover hidden powers, gather the help of fairies, and stop a wedding in order to find their way back home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy