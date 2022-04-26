New Historical Romance Release - The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna Siniscalchi

(Sponsored Content)

The True Purpose of Vines By Giovanna Siniscalchi BookBuzz

"A headstrong Portuguese meets her match in the arrogant Englishman who threatens her beloved vineyards. Dive deep into Portugal's rich culture in this intoxicating story about wine and love."

Portugal, 1870

A woman desperate to save her vineyards...

Julia Costa is the best winemaker in the Douro. After her late husband burdened her lands with debt, she vows to defend her legacy by any means necessary.

The Englishman sent to uncover her secrets...

The last thing Griffin Maxwell wants is to waste time mired in a Portuguese backwater. Still, to guarantee a partnership with Oporto's largest trading firm, he agrees to travel up the Douro River and chase a reluctant debtor.

A meeting of two cultures...

Nothing prepared Griffin for the headstrong winemaker. She tempts him into enjoying Portugal and is a threat to his carefully constructed plans. The arrogant Englishman arrived at Julia's lands, believing himself entitled to everything, including her heart. But how can she resist an attraction headier than a vintage?

An enemy too powerful to fight alone...

When a mysterious plague decimates Europe's vineyards, Griffin and Julia struggle to find a cure, blind-tasting their way into an intoxicating passion.

But reality demands an answer: will they allow cultural differences to separate them, or will they fight for the love of a lifetime?

Praise for The True Purpose of Vines:

"True Purpose of Vines - An intoxicating blend of romance, Portuguese history, and winemaking lore. A British merchant succumbs to the charms of Portugal—and one captivating Portuguese woman—in this debut historical romance." Kirkus Reviews

About the Author:

Giovanna Siniscalchi chased narrative arcs and climax points in the Nasdaq for twelve long years working as an economist. Still, her romantic imagination was wasted in the financial markets, so she decided to put it to better use: write fiction. She is married and has two great kids. Her passions are eclectic, including reading, traveling, surfing, wine, and of course, historical romance.

You can reach Giovanna Siniscalchi at https://giovannasiniscalchi.com/

