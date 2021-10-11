Dallas, TX

My Uber Driver Told Me to Start Day Trading, Even if You Don't Know Anything About the Stock Market

Amanda Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsCDM_0cLaXt8S00

When I climbed into the backseat of my Uber, mask uncomfortably affixed to my face, I buckled my seatbelt and relaxed in for what I expected to be a short ride with perhaps some idle chit chat about the weather or traffic. Instead, I got a 15-minute Investing 101 course.

The advice he presented was full of potholes and stops signs that he just blew on past. Luckily, the actual drive-through DFW traffic was much smoother.

How the conversation started

I hopped into the back of his white sedan as he was finishing up a phone call. He must have had a headset on because I could only hear his side of the conversation. A few minutes later, he was off the call and already quizzing me about the apartment complex I live in.

“Are these apartments?” Like many people, he initially assumed they were townhomes or condos. I explained to him that while once upon a time, they were, in fact, townhomes, they are now traditional apartments.

“How much is the rent, if you don’t mind me asking?”

Now perhaps I am paranoid, but I was leary of disclosing my actual rent payment. Is this guy fishing for info on if I would be a good burglary target? So I gave him a vague number that rent starts out at for the smallest apartment. Perhaps he is just pricing apartments in the area or trying to figure out which neighborhoods might hold the most promising tips.

As we exited the complex, the conversation evolved, and we somehow moved from talking about rent values in the DFW area to Covid’s impact on the local job market. And a mile or so down the road, the conversation shifted to the stock market.

“Have you heard about the AMC stock?”

Inside I groaned a little. Yes, I have heard about it. People won't stop talking about it. Frankly, I wouldn’t mind hearing a little less about it. “Yes,” I replied, nodding my head with a smile plastered on my face.

“I had bad timing on that,” he admitted, “If I had gotten in on that when it started, I would have made thousands.”

Ah yes, the hindsight view of potential wealth. We’ve all been there. If only I had done XYZ differently, I would be so much better off now. This was the first red flag in the conversation that made me doubt his upcoming investment advice.

To commiserate with the idea of fortunes lost, I shared with him my story of making a bad stock decision; buying Carnival right before Covid hit. Going from over $50 a share to under $10 in a few short weeks hurt a lot. But this was only a small part of my retirement portfolio, so I was not (and still am not) too worried about it.

Apparently, my admission of watching and buying a stock opened up the flood gates.

“You should take up day trading.”

He said this with enthusiasm like he was sharing his best-kept secret. It turns out my Uber driver was an aspiring day trader himself, balancing driving seven days a week with dabbling in the stock market every morning.

He went on to advise me to take $25k and put it all in one stock and then turn around and sell it later that day. Did my earlier quote on the starting rent at my apartment complex lead him to believe that I have this kind of money laying around? There was no discussion of personal finances, about only day trading with money you are willing to lose. This was red flag number two for me.

As his advice seemed a bit risky to me, I commented, “I don’t know; there is so much about the stock market that I’d have to learn.”

“Not really,” he replied, “if you just kind of follow the stock market, that is really all you need to know.”

Wait, what! I don’t know anything about the stock market; that’s okay. Just jump right into day trading with a huge chunk of money anyways. Umm, that sounds kind of insane.

To put it in a different perspective, let’s say I went out and bought a motorcycle just because I’ve seen them on the road, even though I have no idea how to even start one? Want to hop on the back and take a ride with me? I’m guessing no. Now are you with me on how insane his advice sounds? Red flag number three.

From here, he launched into a discussion of his day trading activities, about watching premarket activity about how a person could make money. Funnily enough, he never actually stated that he has made money doing this. And really, by this point, I was seriously questioning his investment advice—too many red flags.

Taking financial advice from strangers

Have you heard the saying “Never take candy from a stranger” (also a movie)? Well, there should probably be one about never taking investing advice from a stranger.

That’s not saying that you shouldn’t seek interesting or diverse perspectives, just that you should never make investment decisions or any financial decision based on the advice of a singular person.

Do your own research first. What works for one person and their investment portfolio/style may not work for Taking investment advice from strangers can have pretty dire consequences. Heck, taking financial advice from friends and relatives can be just as bad, if not worse. Think about everybody who got talked into real estate investment leading up to the 2008-2009 housing crash. Poor souls.

The only upside about this Uber driver’s advice is the general idea that he was encouraging me to invest. This I think is good advice. There is no point in letting money sit around gathering dust in your bank account. Better to make money on your money.

My Uber ride home was more an exploration of the top songs on the local pop music station, my driver treating me to a concert of tapping fingers on the steering wheel and lyrics mumbled through a mask. Basically, what I usually expect from an Uber ride.

That’s what made my earlier conversation so interesting and unexpected. I was genuinely curious about this Uber Driver/Aspiring Day Trader. He was clearly enjoying his foray into the stock market, spending all of his free time following the latest finance world news. While also driving for Uber 7 days a week. The hustle is real for this guy, and I wish him all the success in the world. And before you ask, yes, I left him a tip.

That said, his investment advice was sketchy at best. He provided me few if any facts, built up zero trust in his competence as a day trader, and encouraged a course of action that went beyond risky and into the realm of financial ruin.

I always take unsolicited financial advice with a grain of salt. While I do admittedly need to invest in the stock market more, I will be doing my research first. And finding a path forward that is the right one for me.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A Texan and new mom, writing about things I am most passionate about; personal finance, parenting, and the events that shape Texas.

Dallas, TX
63 followers

More from Amanda Garland

Can Bad Credit Cost You a Job?

Do you have poor credit? Have you been turned down for a job? You may think these two things are not related, but they actually are. Your credit report can have a huge impact on your employability.

Read full story

House Hunting Can Hurt Your Wallet

Searching for your dream home doesn’t cost anything, right? Wrong. When house hunting, you know you are embarking on an expensive endeavor. The costs of owning and maintaining a home. All the little nickel and dime fees you will encounter when making the purchase. But the actual process for finding the perfect home that’s free, right?

Read full story
Addison, TX

Addison Oktoberfest - Keeping Event Goers Safe

Addison recently held their annual Oktoberfest from 09/16 through 09/19. As Covid is still a serious concern, the event was presented as being socially distanced and safe. The Addison Oktoberfest is a celebration of all things german: food, music, games, and of course beer.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Terrible Taco Tuesday Experience - Rusty Taco

I am a huge fan of tacos. I love tacos. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday at my house. Usually, I make my own tacos. Every week the tacos might be a little different, but they are always tasty.

Read full story
1 comments
Durant, OK

Is Choctaw Casino Durant Catering to Non-Smoking Patrons?

With the Covid outbreak last year, many casinos had to shutter their doors for several months at a time, and when they reopened, things had changed. Gone were the days of crowded buffets, packed concerts, celebratory high-fives, and hugs when you hit the big one. Instead, social distancing became the new norm. Restaurants now feature limited seating, concerts are only just now beginning to come back, and even drink stations are no longer self-serve. But there is one change that many casinos have made or are experimenting with, that has largely gone unnoticed; banning smoking.

Read full story
3 comments

Paying Off A Loan Can Temporarily Hurt Your Credit Score

You pinched pennies, stuck to your budget, and finally paid off your car loan. There’s no better feeling than the freedom that comes with knowing that you now own that vehicle free and clear; the title in your hand smelling like fresh ink. As the exhilaration starts to wear off you sit down at your computer to check your credit report and ensure your previous loan now shows paid off. Congratulations, it does show paid off, but your credit score just dropped by 53 points! Wait, what? Why?

Read full story
3 comments

Can You Profit from Playing the Lottery?

Gambling is never a great financial strategy, but the allure of a large jackpot is hard to resist. Winning a jackpot in the hundreds of millions could mean early retirement. Cue the visions of jet-setting around the world in first-class, lounging on private beaches, and eating at the most decadent restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments

We Shouldn't Depend on Stimulus Checks

What happened to rainy day funds, emergency savings, or even the old tried and true stuffing cash under your mattress? It is a little talked about fact when it comes to the COVID-related stimulus payments, but we really shouldn’t have needed or depended on them. Why? Because it is recommended that all Americans have enough cash stashed away to pay all household bills for a minimum of 3 months of financial hardship.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Mask Wearing on Uber Rides in Dallas

The state of Dallas's mask mandate seems constantly up in the air what with the fight between Jenkins and Abbott. There are many stores around Dallas that are still requiring patrons to wear masks before they enter. I recently stayed at a Residence Inn in Addison for instance that required masks to be worn at check-in and when in common areas. But just as many businesses have rolled back their mask requirements. Some only require their own employees to wear masks. And others don't have a single mask in sight.

Read full story

How the Hot Housing Market Can Hurt Sellers Too

Selling a house in a hot marketTierra Mallorca/Unsplash. It is no secret that the housing market across the U.S. is hot right now. Like the surface of the sun hot. And large metropolitan areas like DFW are really feeling the squeeze. Houses are getting snapped up quicker than black Friday deals on TVs. And few if any new homes are being built, at least not any within an hour commute of the metroplex.

Read full story

How the Cruise Lines Support the World Economy

Cruises leaving for goodBy Alonso Reyes on Unsplash. The cruise industry has suffered a huge blow due to the COVID-19 crisis. All cruises around the world were canceled with a resume sailing date that kept getting pushed further and further back. Because of this, their stock prices tanked and many cruise lines frantically sought to raise capital in any and every way possible while simultaneously trying to figure out how to refund angry customers for their canceled cruises. Lump in the bad publicity they initially received with the seeming ineffectiveness of their onboard cleaning and quarantine practices, and it all spells out a recipe for bankruptcy or worse for the cruise industry as a whole.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Reopening Las Vegas: Gambling Minus Social Interaction

Gambling in post-Covid Las VegasPhoto by Kaysha on Unsplash. As Las Vegas has begun reopening, many have flocked to party Sin City. But the tourism numbers for the summer of 2021 are still well below pre-Covide levels. This is because, for much of the population, Vegas has an image issue. People fear the crowds and the potential spread of contagion.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy