Living a Soul-Led Life, In and Out of the Office

If I could give anyone advice on bettering their lives and careers, it would be that they should pay better attention to their spirit than their spreadsheets.

Photo by Shutterstock

One of the positives of the pandemic was that I had the opportunity to reinvigorate my passions—some of those included reading, podcasting, music, dancing, and HIIT training. I started reading again as well, and gave myself a break when I didn’t finish every book. However, one book I completed was “Risk Forward” by Victoria Labalme . I finished this book within a week—which might not sound like a lot, but with a relatively long commute and a full schedule, this was quite a feat. I was hooked right away, not just because of the amazing message but also the friendly, visual approach to the message.

Many little homework items and thought-provoking questions came up throughout the text, and one of them struck me. It was the deserted island question—the essence of it was this: If you were on a deserted island with only one other person, and it was your last day to live, what would you tell that person so they could lead their best life?

Here’s mine: Learn to lead a soul-led life.

The catalyst for change

Bringing this message to life for myself created a mental movie of all the soul-led decisions and experiences I’ve had and how grateful I am for them. I consider these the moments when I followed a sense of knowing or curiosity that led me to some great lesson, positive experience, drive to succeed, or necessary next step to where my soul wanted to go.

There have been many of these soul-led moments in my life and work that, as I look back, I can see now how they have weaved together.

One book that was helpful to me was “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle . I felt drawn to it. It was the catalyst I needed to begin to heal. That book gave me hope. My intuition led me there.

The concepts in that book allowed me to change my mindset about what I was dealing with and be more accepting of the present. At the time, accepting the present changed everything.

There are many times when I felt compelled to do something that I can’t explain, professional and personal. Living a soul-led life allows your intuition to present you with little moments that help you take that leap to the next step or that joyful experience.

Take it to work

Maybe you’ve felt the nudge to look for a new project, and you can’t quite explain it, but you just “know” you need to. Maybe you felt excitement over presenting an idea to management that you know is the perfect course of action for this moment in time—and it worked. All too often, in a corporate setting, we’re programmed to tune out those internal instincts and follow a rigid path paved by numbers and evidence. And while those paths often are the right choice, if we close ourselves off to other options based on intuition, we will miss those moments of potential for the extraordinary.

For example, at work, there have been times when I have been face-to-face with a team member who was presenting a challenge. By being fully present with this person, I could access the right thing they needed to hear at that moment. Similarly, when I was presented with an opportunity early in my career to take on a new role, I initially went with the “logical” option. But my gut told me I made the completely wrong move. So I called back to the offer I had declined and asked if the offer still stood–luckily, it did. That was the most important decision I have made in my career.

A path to soul-led decisions:

Follow your instincts – Following your instincts can sound like easy advice, but fighting against what you’ve been taught to listen to versus following what is pulling you toward a different path is difficult. The goal here is to tap into what truly feels good and what doesn’t. If you can get to the core of that feeling–without fear getting in the way–you can access a great decision tool. Take some time – The best way to distinguish between the rigid path and internal instincts. Take some time—a moment, an hour—to distinguish between a message from your brain and your heart. Breathe – In a boardroom or situation with time constraints, take a moment to breathe. Relax your fingers. Give yourself 10 seconds to analyze your opposing instincts. More if you can spare it. A micro-meditation. Practice – Practice making intuition-based decisions on small things. For instance, what food would make you feel good? Feel into that. That’s an intuitive choice.

Don’t just lean in; click in

Getting to a state where we can hear and feel our intuition requires clicking in and allowing for a space for inspiration to come through. When I don’t submit to the flow, I want to take control of situations that are not within my sphere. You can’t force something and allow intuition at the same time. They are two different things.

This feels especially true in my work. At times I can feel like I’m fighting my instincts—trying to be more logical and not feeling my way through both the facts and the energy of a situation. When I’m able to tap in, truly listen to what’s going on, I can pull insights that guide me toward decisions that ultimately support my team and my company.

Everything I do, whether it be traveling, working, or spending time with friends I do my best to click in. If you feel like you’re missing something in your next level of performance, maybe exploring the idea of a soul-led life would be helpful for you.