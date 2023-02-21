Aloe Vera or Madagascan Palm Becoming Popular as House Plants

Photo byDominika Roseclay/Pexels

Exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully in the U.S.

Aloe Vera

This is the most popular plant in the United States right now. Americans can't get enough of this succulent plant that grows wild in tropical, semi-tropical, and arid climates around the world.

Even though it is is cultivated for agricultural, medicinal uses and as an ingredient of skin care products., in the U.S., the plant is mainly used for decorative purposes as a potted plant.

Pelargonium 'Dark Secret'

Native to southern Africa and Australia, Pelargonium 'Dark Secret' is a vibrant plant with dark purple flowers.

It can thrive in a pot during the summer months in a sunny balcony but must be kept indoors during winter in a non-draughty spot of the house.

Desert Rose

Desert Rose, or Adenium Obesum is native to Africa and the Middle East. It is a popular house plant that needs loads of sunlight and warm temperatures for it to flourish, with its succulent trunk and pink trumpeting flowers, it resembles a bonsai plant.

Madagascan Palm

Also known as the Pachypodium cactipes, it is native to Madagascar, Africa. As expected it can only tolerate sunny and warm parts of the house, so if you keep it indoors, place it by a south facing window. The Madagascan plant has a thick stem with little thorns and green leaves mainly at the top of the plant that have pretty and fragrant blooms.

Banana Shrub

Banana shrubs first arrived to the U.S in the eighteenth century from Southeastern China.It belongs to the Magnolia species of plants but the aroma of the fragrant yellow flowers is similar to that of bananas.

If grown as a houseplant, it will need plenty of light and the right amount of water.

# exotic plants# house plants# home decor# home decoration ideas# potted plants

