San Francisco, CA

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZLdK_0kpLkaVl00
Photo byQuintin Gellar/Pexels

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

A key event for the city's liberal leanings was the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964. Afterwards, in the late 60s, many "hippies" from all over the United States, met on Golden Gate Park and the thriving Haight Ashbury neighbourhood. They built a community based upon counterculture ideals, drugs, and music and their social experiment would soon spread throughout the nation. Many of those 60s hippies stayed and became environmentalists or women's rights activists. Before then, in the 1950s, the Beat Generation poets such as Allen Ginsburg, had settled in the Bay Area.

By the 1970s San Francisco was a cultural trendsetter, a global hub of culture, and "The Streets of San Francisco" manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching for this reason alone.

The main characters of the series are two homicide detectives for the SFPD, played by charismatic Karl Malden and a young and charming Michael Douglas. Stone (Karl Malden ,1912–2009) is the street-smart veteran police officer and Keller(Michael Douglas , born 1944) is the college-educated rookie. The duo team up, and together they solve crimes in and around San Francisco.

Paternal and lovable Stone represents the establishment, whereas ladies’ man Keller, embodies the freewheeling 70s. While working together they come into contact with a variety of characters including hippies, spaced-out druggies, glam disco queens or conservative businessmen. According to the Woodmere Art Museum "To make the show more authentic, both actors spent time observing the San Francisco police, and the officers there took a liking to both of them".

The combination of a standard cop-show format and a peek at lifestyles that back then were considered fringe and edgy, helped to make this show a big hit almost 50 years ago. The cop show also has one of the best opening themes ever.

The way the police officers solve crimes is not particularly groundbreaking, the structure is a bit formulaic and the crimes are always wrapped up in the final act, often following chase scenes or fight scenes that are rather gentle by today’s standards. However, structure or how the two main characters solve crimes, is not why a younger generation will love the show today. You will love it because the show has a very unique appeal, the always charming city of San Francisco and the way it captures the city back in the 70s.

San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities the world has ever known, is a main character in every episode and that alone, made the show appealing back in the 70s when it first aired, and makes it interesting nowadays to anyone who loves or feels curious about the city.

“The streets of San Francisco” is a product of its time, but above all, it is a great legacy to San Francisco and every episode plays like a video time capsule of the era. Through its vibrant history, San Francisco has allowed its past to shape what it is today. Just ask those who were lucky enough to live through that period in San Francisco!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san francisco# cops# cop tv series# best tv series# california in the 70s

Comments / 18

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
7K followers

More from Amancay Tapia

C-Sections are Harming Babies Microbiomes Leading To Health Complications, Claims New Film

A new documentary film, "The Invisible Extinction", investigates the critical role our microbiome plays in our health and how overuse of antibiotics has led to the loss of 50 percent of our internal biodiversity. It also claims C-sections are harming newborn children’s microbiome based on a growing body of research.

Read full story

Aloe Vera or Madagascan Palm Becoming Popular as House Plants

Exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully in the U.S. This is the most popular plant in the United States right now. Americans can't get enough of this succulent plant that grows wild in tropical, semi-tropical, and arid climates around the world.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Domestic Violence in San Francisco Disproportionately Affect Women

I Love Your Not Film about being in anunhealthy relationship. Even though there remains a significant need for shelter for survivors of family violence in San Francisco, the city has great resources for victims of abuse. Here is a list of some shelters that provide support.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Has US History Discriminated Minorities? The Forgotten Californian Angel Island is An Example

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
56 comments

Functional Medicine: Your Food, Your Health

In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. What exactly is functional medicine and how can it help to look after our health? Functional medicine is sometimes referred to as “root-cause” medicine as it focuses on finding the root issue that's causing a patient's symptoms.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francio Needs to Be Affordable in Order to Avoid Segregation

Big cities need socioeconomic diversity. No major city in the world can afford losing the socioeconomic or intellectual diversity that adds value to the community. San Francisco could lose its diverse community as workers on an average or low income can no longer afford living in the city.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San Francisco

San Francisco has changed dramatically since the poets and writers of the Beat Generation settled in the Bay Area to live as artists back in the 1950s. By today's standards that talented generation that left an important cultural legacy in the Golden gate city, would be homeless.Possibly struggling with substance abuse and poverty, and with no room of one's own to do their writing.

Read full story
9 comments

The Microbiome: Looking After Your Gut is Highly Beneficial

Our bodies are home to a large variety of microorganisms that contain bacteria and viruses.These organisms- the microbiota- together with the collection of genomes from these microorganisms is known as the microbiome.The microbiome is key for our body immunity and nutrition.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Children's Books Set in San Francisco

If your kids love reading or you love reading to your kids before bedtime, I have compiled a selection of books set in the wonderful city of San Francisco that are a fantastic choice for both children and adults.

Read full story
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

American Cities Sharing Names with European Cities: Ponte Vedra

There are many cities around the world and particularly in the United States, that share the same name with cities in Europe. Let’s look at two places that share the same name but are in two different continents. Pontevedra, in Spain and Ponte Vedra Beach, in Florida. Both on the Atlantic coast and proud owners of wonderful beaches.

Read full story

Most Popular Outdoor Activities

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the number of Americans participating in outdoor activity has been steadily rising by 6.9 percent since the COVID pandemic in early 2020. Whether it be with a fishing pole, a camping bag, hiking boots, or all of the above. With the recent shift in our social lives due to the pandemic, those outdoor enthusiasts are buzzing with the need to get outside more than ever. But is this a growing industry and movement that will stick? Or, one that is still slowly falling off due to continuous technological advancements?

Read full story

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.

Read full story
43 comments

Destigmatizing E.D. and Prioritizing Men’s Empowerment in 2023 

As the new year approaches, many Americans reassess the areas in their life they’d like to improve for a fresh start in 2023. While erectile dysfunction is not a topic commonly discussed when it comes to “how to make 2023 your best year yet,” over 50 per cent of men struggle with this issue.

Read full story

Coping with Infertility During the Holiday

The holidays can be an incredible time to be with friends and family, though it can also be filled with conflicting feelings and grief. For those coping with the pain of infertility, the holidays can be bittersweet, at best, or anguish-inducing at its worst. Images of seemingly perfect families celebrating the holidays with their children, friends sharing gaggles of pictures of their young kids on social media, and even pressure from well-meaning family members about 'starting a family' can create a perfect storm of holiday blues.

Read full story

Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
1107 comments

The Christmas Songs Your Pet Loves

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends.

Read full story

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.

Read full story
261 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
3 comments

Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy