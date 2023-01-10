San Francisco, CA

Domestic Violence in San Francisco Disproportionately Affect Women

Amancay Tapia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA4oG_0k9T7RoB00
Still image from "I Love You Not" FilmPhoto byPhoto by Alana McVerry

In the city of San Francisco, mainly women and girls experience domestic violence (also known as intimate partner violence or IPV). Many victims suffer in silence, while experiencing trauma that has far-reaching effects on individuals.
A family violence in San Francisco report found that violence and elder abuse disproportionately affect women, whereas men remain the largest users of abuse in family violence cases. The report revealed that "women made up 70% of victims in domestic violence incidents responded to by police and 54% of elder abuse victims were women."

I Love Your Not Film about being in an unhealthy relationship

On the other hand 68% of perpetrators in child abuse and elder and dependent adult abuse cases were men and 78% of perpetrators of domestic violence were men

Even though there remains a significant need for shelter for survivors of family violence in San Francisco, the city has great resources for victims of abuse. Here is a list of some shelters that provide support.

Saint Vincent de Paul Society—Riley Center

The Rosalie House provides emergency shelter and supportive services for battered women and their childrenThe Brennan House provides transitional housing and supportive services for battered women and their children.

Services for Survivors of Domestic Violence. 1175 Howard Street San Francisco, CA 94103 24

24-Hour Crisis Line: 415-255-0165

Brennan House

18 months of transitional housing for female survivors of domestic violence and their children. Residency includes domestic violence counselling, support groups and advocacy.

Call 415- 255- 2894

Asian's Women Shelter

The shelter also provides case management services for youth survivors of sex trafficking and specialized services for transgender survivors of violenceLanguages: English and 26 Asian languages.

Call their 24-Hour Crisis Line at 877-751-0880

Cameron House: Social Services

This shelter provides social services, counseling, case management, advocacy, and accompaniment to appointments to Asian women and their children, many of whom are new immigrants and/or survivors of domestic violence.

Call 415-781-0401

Community United Against Violence (CUAV)

Shelter for LGBTQQ survivors of domestic violence, hate violence or sexual assault.

SafetyLine at 415-333-4357

La Casa De Las Madres

Their emergency shelter program provides up to 8 weeks of safety and support to women and children fleeing violence.The drop-in counseling center provides domestic violence victims and survivors with practical and emotional support.

24-Hour Crisis Line: 877-503-1850

Woman, Inc.

OperatING since 1978 as a community-based, multi-service agency, serving survivors of domestic violence in San Francisco.

Call for crisis management, group and individual therapy, referrals, and support groups.Services in English and Spanish.

24-Hour Crisis Line: 877-384-3578

In case of emergency, always call 911

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Francisco domestic violenc# women and girls in California# shelters for women# abusive relatioships# domestic violence in californi

Comments / 7

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
6K followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.

Read full story
36 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Californian Ellis Island

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story

Improving Our Health From the Inside Out with Functional Medicine

In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Right now, at the start of a new year, it is the perfect time to have a good look at our eating and lifestyle habits and change for the healthier option.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
6 comments

New Year's Eve Customs and Traditions

Around the world, New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. In the United States, Americans watch the ball drop in Times Square, sing“Auld Lang Syne”, and kiss a loved one when the clock strikes midnight. And overwhelming majority, also welcome the New Year with a glass of champagne or a cocktail.

Read full story

Destigmatizing E.D. and Prioritizing Men’s Empowerment in 2023 

As the new year approaches, many Americans reassess the areas in their life they’d like to improve for a fresh start in 2023. While erectile dysfunction is not a topic commonly discussed when it comes to “how to make 2023 your best year yet,” over 50 per cent of men struggle with this issue.

Read full story

Not Everyone Welcomes The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Read full story

Should We Celebrate Epiphany?

While on Christmas Eve, children celebrating Christmas, will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

Coping with Infertility During the Holiday

The holidays can be an incredible time to be with friends and family, though it can also be filled with conflicting feelings and grief. For those coping with the pain of infertility, the holidays can be bittersweet, at best, or anguish-inducing at its worst. Images of seemingly perfect families celebrating the holidays with their children, friends sharing gaggles of pictures of their young kids on social media, and even pressure from well-meaning family members about 'starting a family' can create a perfect storm of holiday blues.

Read full story

British Journalist Writes That He Loathes Meghan Markle and Hopes People Throw Excrement to Her

I haven’t watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’m not keen in spending hours of my life binge watching what I already heard in the Oprah interview. That said, I hear them and celebrate their courage to walk away from a role they didn’t feel comfortable doing and calling out the institutional racism at one of the oldest institutions in the world. Also, full sympathy for a woman who when at her lowest, found people dismissing her, rather than helping her. That was a lucky scape and I’m glad they seem to be doing well while trying to heal.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

Would You Shower Less To Save Water During a Drought?

Shakespeare‘s most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
63 comments

Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
807 comments

Multimillionaire British Prime Minister Once Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, may regret ever saying on video that he didn't have any working class friends. In the resurfaced video, he boasts of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain.

Read full story

The Christmas Songs Your Pet Loves

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends.

Read full story

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.

Read full story
122 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
3 comments

Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

Read full story
2 comments

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Read full story
2 comments

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy