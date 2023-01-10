Domestic Violence in San Francisco Disproportionately Affect Women

I Love Your Not Film about being in an unhealthy relationship
Even though there remains a significant need for shelter for survivors of family violence in San Francisco, the city has great resources for victims of abuse. Here is a list of some shelters that provide support.
Saint Vincent de Paul Society—Riley Center
The Rosalie House provides emergency shelter and supportive services for battered women and their childrenThe Brennan House provides transitional housing and supportive services for battered women and their children.
Services for Survivors of Domestic Violence. 1175 Howard Street San Francisco, CA 94103 24
24-Hour Crisis Line: 415-255-0165
Brennan House
18 months of transitional housing for female survivors of domestic violence and their children. Residency includes domestic violence counselling, support groups and advocacy.
Call 415- 255- 2894
Asian's Women Shelter
The shelter also provides case management services for youth survivors of sex trafficking and specialized services for transgender survivors of violenceLanguages: English and 26 Asian languages.
Call their 24-Hour Crisis Line at 877-751-0880
Cameron House: Social Services
This shelter provides social services, counseling, case management, advocacy, and accompaniment to appointments to Asian women and their children, many of whom are new immigrants and/or survivors of domestic violence.
Call 415-781-0401
Community United Against Violence (CUAV)
Shelter for LGBTQQ survivors of domestic violence, hate violence or sexual assault.
SafetyLine at 415-333-4357
La Casa De Las Madres
Their emergency shelter program provides up to 8 weeks of safety and support to women and children fleeing violence.The drop-in counseling center provides domestic violence victims and survivors with practical and emotional support.
24-Hour Crisis Line: 877-503-1850
Woman, Inc.
OperatING since 1978 as a community-based, multi-service agency, serving survivors of domestic violence in San Francisco.
Call for crisis management, group and individual therapy, referrals, and support groups.Services in English and Spanish.
24-Hour Crisis Line: 877-384-3578
In case of emergency, always call 911
