San Francisco, CA

The Californian Ellis Island

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGJbm_0k9RZYSD00
Photo byAngel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.

Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

But as those who visit the island soon find out, the history of Angel island turned rather ugly at the beginning of the twentieth century when it served as an immigrant processing station.

From 1910 to 1940 a deportation centre was in operation in the island and unlike European immigrants arriving in Ellis island in New York, immigrants arriving in Angel island were not welcomed or treated with the dignity and respect they deserved, with an overwhelming majority facing openly discriminatory attitudes.

Those arriving in the U.S. via Angel Island were mainly Asians, primarily from China or other Asian countries, such as Japan, Hawaii, the Pacific Islands, Korea, and Vietnam. If you think your ancestors may have arrived in the U.S. via Angel island, you can always check your ancestry and uncover your family history.

During its 30 years in operation as a processing station, an estimated 500,000 immigrants from 80 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Mexico, Canada, and Central and South America, were processed through Angel Island.

However, it was mainly those of Asian descent that would be subject to long interrogations and detentions to prevent illegal entry.

Under the Chinese Exclusion Act, U.S. immigration officials were required to inspect each Chinese passenger who arrived via boat in San Francisco before they could be allowed on land. Asian immigrants who sailed across the Pacific Ocean were routinely inspected, disinfected and detained at the immigration station.Only a few were allowed into the United States, as immigrants were submitted to exhaustive interrogations to prevent entry.

In 1970 over 200 poems were discovered written by Chinese immigrants into the wooden walls of the detention centre expressing their feelings of isolation, loneliness and discrimination while being there. These carvings are now an important legacy in the history of Pacific immigration and American heritage.

A visit to the deportation centre which closed due to a fire and is currently partially open, will make anyone rethink the history of immigration in the United States. Angel island is the perfect example of a part of history that for decades was relegated, hidden, not told.

History however, needs to be written by everybody and many San Francisco residents whose ancestors arrived in the U.S. via Angel Island deserve the same recognition as those who arrived via Ellis Island.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ellis island# angel state park# national landmarks# immigration to california# San Francisco

Comments / 0

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
6K followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.

Read full story
36 comments
San Francisco, CA

Domestic Violence in San Francisco Disproportionately Affect Women

I Love Your Not Film about being in an unhealthy relationship. Even though there remains a significant need for shelter for survivors of family violence in San Francisco, the city has great resources for victims of abuse. Here is a list of some shelters that provide support.

Read full story
7 comments

Improving Our Health From the Inside Out with Functional Medicine

In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Right now, at the start of a new year, it is the perfect time to have a good look at our eating and lifestyle habits and change for the healthier option.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
6 comments

New Year's Eve Customs and Traditions

Around the world, New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. In the United States, Americans watch the ball drop in Times Square, sing“Auld Lang Syne”, and kiss a loved one when the clock strikes midnight. And overwhelming majority, also welcome the New Year with a glass of champagne or a cocktail.

Read full story

Destigmatizing E.D. and Prioritizing Men’s Empowerment in 2023 

As the new year approaches, many Americans reassess the areas in their life they’d like to improve for a fresh start in 2023. While erectile dysfunction is not a topic commonly discussed when it comes to “how to make 2023 your best year yet,” over 50 per cent of men struggle with this issue.

Read full story

Not Everyone Welcomes The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Read full story

Should We Celebrate Epiphany?

While on Christmas Eve, children celebrating Christmas, will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

Coping with Infertility During the Holiday

The holidays can be an incredible time to be with friends and family, though it can also be filled with conflicting feelings and grief. For those coping with the pain of infertility, the holidays can be bittersweet, at best, or anguish-inducing at its worst. Images of seemingly perfect families celebrating the holidays with their children, friends sharing gaggles of pictures of their young kids on social media, and even pressure from well-meaning family members about 'starting a family' can create a perfect storm of holiday blues.

Read full story

British Journalist Writes That He Loathes Meghan Markle and Hopes People Throw Excrement to Her

I haven’t watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’m not keen in spending hours of my life binge watching what I already heard in the Oprah interview. That said, I hear them and celebrate their courage to walk away from a role they didn’t feel comfortable doing and calling out the institutional racism at one of the oldest institutions in the world. Also, full sympathy for a woman who when at her lowest, found people dismissing her, rather than helping her. That was a lucky scape and I’m glad they seem to be doing well while trying to heal.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

Would You Shower Less To Save Water During a Drought?

Shakespeare‘s most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
63 comments

Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
807 comments

Multimillionaire British Prime Minister Once Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, may regret ever saying on video that he didn't have any working class friends. In the resurfaced video, he boasts of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain.

Read full story

The Christmas Songs Your Pet Loves

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends.

Read full story

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.

Read full story
122 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
3 comments

Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

Read full story
2 comments

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Read full story
2 comments

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy