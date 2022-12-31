New Year's Eve Customs and Traditions

Around the world, New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. 

In the United States, Americans watch the ball drop in Times Square, sing“Auld Lang Syne”, and kiss a loved one when the clock strikes midnight. And overwhelming majority, also welcome the New Year with a glass of champagne or a cocktail. 

In Spain, with 12 seconds remaining until the New Year, people eat 12 grapes to bring good luck. Each grape represents good luck for one month of the coming year. If you can’t eat them all by the final midnight chime, well, bad luck!

This tradition began at the beginning of the 20th century by grape producers to get rid of their excess produce. Since then, the custom has spread to many Spanish-speaking nations and blossomed into a much-loved Spanish tradition. Christmas is also not over in Spain until January 6th as they celebrate Epiphany and the children wait for the 'The Three Kings" to bring them presents on January 5th, La Noche de Reyes, a big event in both Spain and Mexico.

In Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela as well as some Central America countries, it is thought that wearing special underwear on New Year’s Eve, will bring you good fortune. 

Wearing yellow underwear will bring you wealth, and red underwear, love. 

The Brazilians mainly celebrate dressed all in white as that will bring them good luck and peace. In Bolivia, June 21st is also a New Year celebration, the Aymara New Year. 

In Denmark, they say hello to the New Year by smashing a plate against the doors of family and friends.

The more plates you smash, the more good fortune you will bring and receive in the coming year. Who would have thought that the creators of “hygge”would go all unrestrained on New Year’s Eve?

In Greece, it is all about onions. the eveining of December 31st , an onion is hung on the front door of family homes. The onion is used as a symbol of rebirth, longevity and luck. 

On New Year’s Day, the children of the family are gently touched on the head with the onion, so they can wake up and attend the church service for “Saint Vassilis" (Greek Santa). 

In the Philippines, it is tradition to gather 12 different round fruits in your home in New Year’s Eve, this will bring happiness and good fortune. They have to be round as that represents wealth and prosperity . 

Filipinos also like to wear anything with polka dots during the celebrations. 

In Scotland, the Scots call New Year's Eve, Hogmanay. The origins of which date back to the Vikings celebrating the winter solstice.

In the Scottish capital,Edinburgh, there is a legendary torchlight procession, the famous Hogmanay street party and of course, breath-taking fireworks.

In South Africa, they used to throw old furniture out of the window to kick off the New Year. This tradition is not so popular nowadays and instead there are plenty of firework displays and non-stop parties. 

The main celebrations take place in Cape Town, the city holds an incredible carnival with singing, dancing and music. 

Japan New Year’s Eve is called “Oshogatsu” and it is marked by all the bells in the country getting rung 108 times. This is in line with the Buddhist belief of bringing purity into the new year.

Just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Japanese eat soba noodles. The Toshikoshi soba. The tradition dates back to the 17th century, and the long noodles symbolise longevity and prosperity. 

New Year's Eve in Austria and Germany is known as “Sylvesterabend”, or the eve of “Saint Sylvester”. Austrians drink a delicious punch with cinnamon and spices and decorate the table with tiny pigs made of marzipan, called “marzipanschwein." These good luck pigs, or Glücksschwein, are common gifts in both Austria and Germany.

In Australia, there is the famous Sydney Harbour spectacular fireworks display, some lucky Aussies do hire a boat for the celebrations, bring their own drinks and food and watch the countdown from their boats. G’day mate!

In the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, also known as the “Paris of the Middle East”,celebrations take place till after dawn. 

Place de l’Etoile (Nejmeh Square) famous for its Art Deco design, is the place to be. On any New year’s Eve, it is packed with people who gather at the square to join the festivities; music, dance, and good vibes are in abundance here. As the clock strikes twelve, incredible fireworks take to the skyline 

Whichever way you are spending this New Year’s Eve, whether in company or alone, the best thing to have is a positive attitude towards what’s to come. 

For those going through difficult times, remember that nothing lasts forever. 

Happy New Year everyone !

