Destigmatizing E.D. and Prioritizing Men’s Empowerment in 2023 

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGZUE_0jvMFBCv00
Photo byPhoto by Helena Lopes/Pexels

Sponsored content

As the new year approaches, many Americans reassess the areas in their life they’d like to improve for a fresh start in 2023. While erectile dysfunction is not a topic commonly discussed when it comes to “how to make 2023 your best year yet,” over 50 per cent of men struggle with this issue.

Even though over 30 million men in the US alone are battling this problem, the topic remains stigmatized and men who are suffering are often too embarrassed or overwhelmed by the medical process of seeing a doctor for treatment. Hrach Martirosian, Founder and CEO of SuperPill, has made it his mission to breakdown that stigma.

As the founder of several successful healthcare companies centered around senior health, Hrach is well-versed on the issue of erectile dysfunction and the many areas it affects a man’s life. If there is one key factor he’s learned from his experience in the senior healthcare business, it’s that in order to address E.D. it takes more than resources and education; it takes a sense of humor and a lighthearted approach to connect with men facing E.D. on a level they feel comfortable.

This is Hrach’s goal for not only his brand, but for men’s empowerment.

The Obstacles at Hand

Society’s general lack of understanding and willingness to bring the issue of E.D. to a head misleads men into thinking that this common problem isn’t experienced by many others. Not only does this block the path to successfully addressing E.D., but it adds to the larger problem overall, the stigmatization of men’s sexual health. 

Despite how these issues are generally perceived, suffering from erectile dysfunction is not due to a lack of virility. The truth is, E.D. can originate from a variety of sources including age, lifestyle factors, underlying health conditions, prescriptions medicines and psychological barriers.

Even experiencing impotence in one incident can severely affect men’s sexual confidence and cause a feeling of shame and dread surrounding sex. This is particularly damaging because isolated incidents of E.D. can be caused by alcohol use, stress and even something as simple as fatigue. The feelings of inadequacy that can accompany impotency, even in outlying instances, can greatly increase the odds of the re-occurrence of this problem. 

With so many potential contributing factors it’s less than surprising E.D. is so common. Even still, lack of manliness is a common misconception among those experiencing E.D. and so it’s understandable why men would be hesitant to discuss these sexual proclivities in a sterilized exam room, no matter how many times their doctor has heard it before. 

An Easier Pill to Swallow

As mentioned above, education and awareness are not enough. In order to address this problem head on, Hrach believes there are two important objectives: 1) confronting stigmatization by changing the narrative and 2) removing barriers to treatment.

Changing the narrative of an uncomfortable topic doesn’t happen overnight but with a committed and aggressively humorous approach, it is possible. Hrach’s proposal? less fear of people laughing at men with E.D., more laughing about E.D.

Research has shown that humor can be used as an effective method to cope with stress, anxiety and fear; all confirmed emotions that can accompany E.D. Through amusing graphics and videos, such as ”The Story of Peter“, an animated penis, Hrach has implemented a hilariously candid approach to sharing SuperPill’s brand mission, the resources they provide and the simplicity of the process.

As for the second objective, it may not have happened overnight either, but Hrach has already accomplished it. SuperPill removes the need for an in-person visit, or even a virtual visit for that matter, allowing men to skip the inevitably uncomfortable conversation it entails and giving them a safe space to let it all hang out. Men can simply fill out a brief online questionnaire, click submit, and then their information is reviewed by a physician who will authorize the prescription to be shipped for free and discreetly delivered to your door. 

The platform doesn’t even require men to agree to a subscription. Once the prescription is granted, if they need more at a later time they can easily return to the website and order as needed, no hassle. In addition to the judgment and hassle-free environment that SuperPill offers, this also makes treatment more affordable than a typical doctor’s prescription. 

Through this simple yet effective telehealth resource, the solution to erectile dysfunction is now more easily accessible and leaves no opportunity for embarrassment. This helps encourage the idea that struggling with sexual performance is relatively common, shame-free, and can be easily resolved. Hrach’s ultimate goal is to help remove the negative associations with these problems and help men lead a healthy and confident sex life, which will spill over and benefit other areas of their life.

Although it might not be the first aspect of self-improvement that comes to mind when making New Year's resolutions, SuperPill makes it an easy resolution to keep.

If you suffer from E.D., consider letting SuperPill help you leave those problems back in 2022 this New Year. Make 2023 your best (and sexiest) year yet. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Erectile disfunction# Mens empowerment# SuperPill# New Years resolutions# mens sexual health

Comments / 0

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
6086 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Improving Our Health From the Inside Out with Functional Medicine

In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Right now, at the start of a new year, it is the perfect time to have a good look at our eating and lifestyle habits and change for the healthier option.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
6 comments

New Year's Eve Customs and Traditions

Around the world, New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. In the United States, Americans watch the ball drop in Times Square, sing“Auld Lang Syne”, and kiss a loved one when the clock strikes midnight. And overwhelming majority, also welcome the New Year with a glass of champagne or a cocktail.

Read full story

Not Everyone Welcomes The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Read full story

Should We Celebrate Epiphany?

While on Christmas Eve, children celebrating Christmas, will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

Coping with Infertility During the Holiday

The holidays can be an incredible time to be with friends and family, though it can also be filled with conflicting feelings and grief. For those coping with the pain of infertility, the holidays can be bittersweet, at best, or anguish-inducing at its worst. Images of seemingly perfect families celebrating the holidays with their children, friends sharing gaggles of pictures of their young kids on social media, and even pressure from well-meaning family members about 'starting a family' can create a perfect storm of holiday blues.

Read full story

British Journalist Writes That He Loathes Meghan Markle and Hopes People Throw Excrement to Her

I haven’t watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’m not keen in spending hours of my life binge watching what I already heard in the Oprah interview. That said, I hear them and celebrate their courage to walk away from a role they didn’t feel comfortable doing and calling out the institutional racism at one of the oldest institutions in the world. Also, full sympathy for a woman who when at her lowest, found people dismissing her, rather than helping her. That was a lucky scape and I’m glad they seem to be doing well while trying to heal.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

Would You Shower Less To Save Water During a Drought?

Shakespeare‘s most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
63 comments

Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
750 comments

Multimillionaire British Prime Minister Once Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, may regret ever saying on video that he didn't have any working class friends. In the resurfaced video, he boasts of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain.

Read full story

The Christmas Songs Your Pet Loves

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends.

Read full story

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.

Read full story
78 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
3 comments

Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

Read full story
2 comments

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Read full story
2 comments

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Read full story

Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.

Read full story
7 comments

New British Prime Minister Had US Green Card While Living in the UK and Being in High Office

The new British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021 that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer Fans

Soccer has enjoyed enduring popularity in Los Angeles so it comes as no surprise that personal-finance website WalletHub recently named L.A as the best city in America for soccer fans. One of the five largest sports in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy