Not Everyone Welcomes The New Year January 1st

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07M3ke_0jucpKV500
Photo byAndreas Dress/Unsplash

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

This calendar was developed by Pope Gregory XIII, he was the one who reformed the previous calendar which was known as the “Julian Calendar” and was considered to be inaccurate as it didn’t reflect the real time it takes the earth to complete a full orbit around the sun.

The Gregorian calendar sets the 1st of January as the New Year and it has been so since 1582.

While the Gregorian calendar was adopted straight away by some European countries, others such as the U.K or the United States, didn’t embrace the Gregorian calendar until 1752. The year when 11 days were dropped.

Our western calendar, structures time around solar days and solar years.

However, many countries and cultures around the world follow lunar, solar, and other hybrid calendars to tell time, and not the Gregorian schedule.

These countries do celebrate New Year’s Day, on different dates. These are some examples:

Diwali, Hindi New Year Day

Diwali is India’s most important holiday, it is the Hindu “festival of lights“ and it celebrates the New Year and the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Jains and Sikhs the world over.

The “Panchanga” or Hindu calendar is the one that determines the dates of Diwali. It is a lunisolar calendar, which is based on lunar and solar cycles so it falls on different days each year.

People across India light thousands of little oil lights across the country, and the more lights, the better chances that “Lakshmi”-goddess of wealth and purity- will bring them prosperity.

The Chinese New Year

The Chinese New year, also known as “Lunar New Year” or “Spring festival” will take place in 2021 on Friday, February 12th .

People the world over, will welcome the year of the Ox, the second of all animals in the Chinese zodiac, and a much valued animal because he is considered hardworking and reliable.

In Chinese tradition, a different animal represents each of 12 years. The cycle of animals begins again in the 13th year.

The Chinese New Year, is based on a lunisolar calendar and therefore, incorporates elements of a lunar calendar with those of a solar calendar, designating both the phase of the moon and the time of the solar year.

It begins with the new moon at some point between January 21 and February 20 as per Western calendar.

Lunar New Year celebrations around the world, do have many similarities whether they happen at the same time as Chinese New Year or not.

These include; the use of colour, firecrackers, and the worshipping of ancestors or mythological deities.

For the Chinese, red is a symbol of good fortune and happiness, and it is widely used during the celebrations

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year

The Jewish calendar is lunisolar and “Rosh Hashanah”, the Jewish New Year, takes place the first day of the month of Tishrei.

In the Jewish calendar, Tishrei is the first month of the civil year and the 7th month of the ecclesiastical year.

Rosh Hashanah is a two-day holiday commemorating the end of the seven days of creation from the book of Genesis.

It usually occurs during September and Jews everywhere celebrate God’s creation of the world.

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of a ten-day period of repentance in Judaism that ends with the “day of atonement” or Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year which sees Jewish people spend the day in synagogue praying for forgiveness for their sins.

Shana Tova!

The Islamic New Year

The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year marks the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

The first year of this calendar began in Gregorian CE 622 when the Prophet Muhammad emigrated from Mecca to Medina with his people, known as Hijra.

In the Islamic calendar, which is a lunar calendar, each day days begins at sunset, with the New Year itself ringing in by the first sighting of the moon.

As the first month of the year, Muharram is known as the month of remembrance and it is one of the most sacred months.

Willkakuti or the Aymaran New Year

This is a Native American New Year taking place in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. It is celebrated every June 21st coinciding with the winter solstice, when the earth is at its farthest point from the sun.

The New Year holiday marks the start of the Aymara New Year or Machaj Mara; it also marks the beginning of a new agricultural year.

The Aymara New Year is also a national holiday in Bolivia in recognition of the Aymara who inhabit the West of Bolivia and Southern Peru.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# 2023# New Years Day Celebrations# New Years Eve# California NYE

Comments / 0

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
5979 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Should We Celebrate Epiphany?

While on Christmas Eve, children celebrating Christmas, will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

Coping with Infertility During the Holiday

The holidays can be an incredible time to be with friends and family, though it can also be filled with conflicting feelings and grief. For those coping with the pain of infertility, the holidays can be bittersweet, at best, or anguish-inducing at its worst. Images of seemingly perfect families celebrating the holidays with their children, friends sharing gaggles of pictures of their young kids on social media, and even pressure from well-meaning family members about 'starting a family' can create a perfect storm of holiday blues.

Read full story

British Journalist Writes That He Loathes Meghan Markle and Hopes People Throw Excrement to Her

I haven’t watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’m not keen in spending hours of my life binge watching what I already heard in the Oprah interview. That said, I hear them and celebrate their courage to walk away from a role they didn’t feel comfortable doing and calling out the institutional racism at one of the oldest institutions in the world. Also, full sympathy for a woman who when at her lowest, found people dismissing her, rather than helping her. That was a lucky scape and I’m glad they seem to be doing well while trying to heal.

Read full story
51 comments
California State

Would You Shower Less To Save Water During a Drought?

Shakespeare‘s most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
63 comments

Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
25 comments

Multimillionaire British Prime Minister Once Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, may regret ever saying on video that he didn't have any working class friends. In the resurfaced video, he boasts of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain.

Read full story

The Christmas Songs Your Pet Loves

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends.

Read full story

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.

Read full story
44 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
3 comments

Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

Read full story
2 comments

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Read full story
2 comments

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Read full story

Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.

Read full story
6 comments

New British Prime Minister Had US Green Card While Living in the UK and Being in High Office

The new British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021 that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer Fans

Soccer has enjoyed enduring popularity in Los Angeles so it comes as no surprise that personal-finance website WalletHub recently named L.A as the best city in America for soccer fans. One of the five largest sports in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing Costs

Housing costs in major cities have surged in recent years with residents of many cities experiencing 20- to nearly 50% increases in both rent and home prices. Even in a downturn, there’s not much escape for anyone who needs a place to live.

Read full story
4 comments

Casket in Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Arrives One Day After a Once-in-a-Generation FTC Ruling on Funeral Rights

If you’re among the millions of Taylor Swift’s fans and love her music, it’s very likely you’ve been keeping up with the singer-songwriter’s career. Even more plausible, you’ve seen her new music video Anti-Hero. Well, Titan Casket did too. The business that supplies caskets direct to consumers were pleasantly surprised to discover that the video featured their Orion Copper casket!

Read full story

Will You Pay $8 Monthly for a Twitter Blue Tick?

I have a Twitter blue tick, a verification mark for high-profile users. Have I ever benefited from this? Not at all. Will I now pay $8 monthly to keep my blue tick? Absolutely not, in fact, I couldn't care less about my Twitter blue tick. Also, why give $8 to a billionaire who will anyway make millions in ad revenue on Twitter when we can give those $8 to any street beggar who needs the $8 more than Musk or Twitter?

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy