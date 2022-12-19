British Journalist Writes That He Loathes Meghan Markle and Hopes People Throw Excrement to Her

Amancay Tapia

Photo byCarmela Sarsora/Pexels

I haven’t watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’m not keen in spending hours of my life binge watching what I already heard in the Oprah interview.

That said, I hear them and celebrate their courage to walk away from a role they didn’t feel comfortable doing and calling out the institutional racism at one of the oldest institutions in the world. Also, full sympathy for a woman who when at her lowest, found people dismissing her, rather than helping her. That was a lucky scape and I’m glad they seem to be doing well while trying to heal.

The Harry and Meghan Netflix series have received a lot of criticism since it launched, as expected majority of the criticism has come from the UK but also some media in the U.S. The media mainly arguing their story is one sided. Even supporters of the couple such as Gayle King said their comments on the series were “dicey”.

As for the rest of Europe, people are generally not interested considering the financial crisis many face and an ongoing war in Ukraine.

However, the hate and insults directed mainly at Meghan Markle since the series launched, have only highlighted the fact that her truth is the actual truth and that she has experienced racism and sexism aimed at her out of pure hate.

Jeremy Clarkson, a wealthy, sexist and obnoxious British journalist, wrote on Saturday a vile and horrific column in Britain most popular newpaper, The Sun. His hate target, Meghan Markle.

In the column, headlined “One day, Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about A Woman Talking B*****ks”he openly admits he loathes Meghan “on a cellular level” and added that he dreams “of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

The fact that an editor approved this is baffling. His comments are inciting to the abuse of a woman who has already been the victim of abuse and has been open about how she wanted to end her own life. What the arrogant broadcaster wrote is not freedom of speech but abusive, aggressive, hateful and criminal speech that incites violence.

The fact that Jeremy Clarkson was earlier this week at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort is pretty telling. The media personality has in the past conducted himself in a manner that has been hurtful to others. A few years ago he drove through Argentina while filming his TV show Top Gear in a Porsche with the number plate H982 FKL, this was seen by locals as poking fun at the 1982 Malvinas war where many believe a war crime was committed by the British. The ageing Argentine cruiser the General Belgrano, was sunk by a British submarine and 323 sailors died when Margaret Thatcher ordered the sinking of a vessel that was outside the exclusion zone and sailing away from Las Malvinas.

Locals tried to attack Clarkson and the crew for their lack of sensitivity and an investigation was launched after complaints from Las Malvinas war veterans. Before the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday he tweeted he hoped the French "absolutely batter Argentina".

