Lagging Connectivity Remains the Core Gaming Industry Issue

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x50Ly_0jSNlf8900
Photo byYan Krukov/Pexels

For gamers in shared households, the holidays present a peak time for bandwidth demand. More people are home during this period. They’re using the internet for holiday deals shopping, searching for recipes, or streaming the latest movie. All these activities require a strong internet connection with limited lag that’s able to supply bandwidth to a house full of TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches, and myriad other devices. This usage puts constraints on the available bandwidth for a gamer’s session.

For the gamers in the family, the quality of the internet connection relates directly to the quality of the gaming experience. If they experience dreaded lag, then they simply can’t compete with other players.

For gamers playing e-sports, shooters, or other competitive games, a lagging interrupted connection can cost them money and prestige. Improving gaming connection is just one of the issues facing the online gaming industry, but it’s a primary driver of the gaming experience. And unfortunately, it’s an underestimated concern, even by the biggest game producers. For example, Blizzard had server connectivity issues with “Overwatch 2” and Activision had problems with the recent “Call of Duty” launch.

Connection performance is complex, so people often invest more capital in hardware and accessories than they do with a high-quality modem or new services that improve connections.

Setting the World Competition Stage

In the coming years, more market consolidation will occur that will streamline global competition. Providing platforms for people to compete and to offer seamless real-time online communication is a challenge that’s as old as the internet itself. There are still technological and other changes necessary before online gaming participants can partake on a worldwide stage. This includes developments like 5G that provides a pathway for mobile-based gaming competition. There are also opportunities for internet providers to cooperate more closely, so they can strategise and combine resources to improve connectivity.

As gaming companies and internet providers work together, they’ll find common ground and ways to improve connection speeds and gaming quality. They’ll need to do this without shortchanging the experience of others streaming TV, watching YouTube videos on their phone, or performing other bandwidth-heavy actions.

Latency and Lag Diminish the Gaming Experience

A continual problem for the gaming industry and a perpetual thorn in the side for gamers is “lag.” When a gamer plays, there are continuous “pings” of information sent from their computer to another one on the same network. Pings are a series of one-way journeys that take milliseconds to complete, but the number of milliseconds matters.

When the ping returns to the originated computer, the time required to do the “round trip” is known as latency, which determines the quality and speed of the connection. Bandwidth also comes into play, and it’s essentially the quantity of digital information that can flow through the pipe at a specific point in time.

Lag, which makes even the calmest person throw their controller or keyboard in a rage, is a delay between telling a game to take an action and the action completing on screen. Lag can come when the gamer’s internet connection is unstable and loses packets of information or happens when there are high ping numbers paired with a slow internet connection. Gamers love to play fast, so if they put in too many commands, such as “run, shoot, reload, or change views” in just a second or two, this can cause a buildup of lag and frozen play. Cue the “rage quit.”

Industry research firm Bryter conducted a 2022 gaming survey that found latency issues are a core issue for nearly every gamer. Their study found 30 percent of mobile gamers noted latency frequently, while 22 percent of PC players reported the program regularly. Most concerning for game operators is the finding that 44 percent of gamers encountering latency quit the game and played later, while 24 percent played something else. This represents massive potential lost revenue for game providers, especially if gamers shift to a competitor’s game.

Improving Lag with AI-Driven Routing

ExitLag, a company working to improve connections and reduce lag in a novel way, operates more than 800 servers throughout the world, which finds the best routes for players. By placing these servers around the world, ExitLag can reduce ping and latency by making connections closer to a given gamer’s location. It uses AI and multiple-path connection technology to route packets of information through various connections, finding the one that’s the fastest and least likely to cause interruptions. It connects them through a private network to reduce lag, working in the background to optimise connections in real-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJQv5_0jSNlf8900
Lucas Stolze, Chief Executor Office at ExitLag and a top gaming industry expertPhoto byPhoto Courtesy of Lucas Stolze

Lucas Stolze, Chief Executor Office at ExitLag says that "this dynamic process prevents packet losses and unwanted spikes which can create lag and interrupted connections but there are additional steps gamers can take to improve gaming connections".

According to the CEO at ExitLag, "these include using an ethernet cable to improve the stability and speed of internet connections. Or adding a range extender to help their gaming device access a signal if the main Wi-Fi device is on the other side of the house obstructed by several walls. Additionally, turning off or unplugging wireless speakers, mobile chargers, and other electronics can reduce the disruption of Wi-Fi signals."

Realising Growth

A market report from PwC, concluded that the global gaming industry will rise to a $321.1 billion market size by 2026, representing an 8.4% CAGR from 2021. The report notes countries besides the U.S. and China will pace much of this growth, with Turkey growing at a 24.1% CAGR and Pakistan following at 21.9%. Realizing this growth requires smooth connections that allow these countries’ gamers to participate with other players around the world.

Exceeding global gaming predictions will require further development and improvements in e-sports and gaming. Mobile gaming and cloud gaming will continue to drive growth, as they’ll give players new opportunities and easier access to try new games while enjoying a connected cloud-based experience.

Technological developments such as virtual reality and blockchain-based platforms are necessary to expand the global user base. Underlying all this growth is a quality gaming connection, with zero lag that enables people from Jakarta to Jacksonville to develop global communities on equal playing fields.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gaming industry# ExitLag# Lagging Connectivity# gamers# gaming connection

Comments / 2

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
5745 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Seattle, WA

Seattle is The Best City for Singles

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released an end of year report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles in the United States. According to them, nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are currently single and the average amount those who are actively looking for a partner spend on a date is over $90.

Read full story
1 comments

The Medicine That Looks for The Root Causes of Chronic Diseases

Over the last years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. But what exactly is functional medicine and how can it help to look after our health?According to M.D and Functional Medicine Doctor, Amel Seghouani, “it is a personalised, patient-centered and science-based approach to healthcare which involves understanding the root causes of chronic disease. The ultimate goal is to heal disease and promote a healthy life.“

Read full story

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Read full story
2 comments

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Read full story

Christmas Holidays Should End January 6th or The Twelfth day of Christmas

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers Collaboration

Bentley x The Surgeon_Bentley_GrillePhoto byImage courtesy of BENTLEY. Bentley Motors, the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world, has announced a collaboration with leading force of the customised shoe industry Dominic Ciambrone -from Los Angeles-based collective of creatives The Surgeon - to create a limited-edition line of Bentley-inspired sneakers, reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors.

Read full story

To Shower or Not To Shower, That is The Question

Shakespeare‘s most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
66 comments

House Plants with Air Purifying Abilities

There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air.

Read full story

George Clooney Complex When it Comes to Spanish

George and Amal Clooney, recently appeared on CBS Mornings where Mr Clooney proudly revealed their children speak Italian and French. "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney explained, "We taught them Italian.""But we don't speak Italian," he added, "so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Read full story

Paying For a Twitter Blue Tick to Help the Rich Get Richer

I have a Twitter blue tick, a verification mark for high-profile users. Have I ever benefited from this? Not at all. Will I now pay $8 monthly to keep my blue tick? Absolutely not, in fact, I couldn't care less about my Twitter blue tick. Also, why give $8 to a billionaire who will anyway make millions in ad revenue on Twitter when we can give those $8 to any street beggar who needs the $8 more than Musk or Twitter?

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.

Read full story

New British Prime Minister Had US Green Card While Living in the UK and Being in High Office

The new British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021 that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.

Read full story
California State

Recycled Wastewater Could Help Avoid California Drought Worries

Extreme droughts are becoming rather regular in California. According to California Drought Action"we are now facing a historic level of dryness that has gone on for 3 years. And it’s only getting worse: 2022 had the driest January, February, and March in over 100 years."

Read full story

Your Pet Favourite Christmas Songs

Christmas is just around the corner and many Americans will be celebrating in the company of their beloved dogs. This time of the year has traditionally been associated with family and good friends. However many people are alone, not everyone has a family or gets on well with the family they have, so many will be celebrating in the sole company of their pet. The good news is that the pet enjoys the festive spirit just as much as we do.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer Fans

Soccer has enjoyed enduring popularity in Los Angeles so it comes as no surprise that personal-finance website WalletHub recently named L.A as the best city in America for soccer fans. One of the five largest sports in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
4 comments

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing Costs

Housing costs in major cities have surged in recent years with residents of many cities experiencing 20- to nearly 50% increases in both rent and home prices. Even in a downturn, there’s not much escape for anyone who needs a place to live.

Read full story
4 comments

Casket in Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Arrives One Day After a Once-in-a-Generation FTC Ruling on Funeral Rights

If you’re among the millions of Taylor Swift’s fans and love her music, it’s very likely you’ve been keeping up with the singer-songwriter’s career. Even more plausible, you’ve seen her new music video Anti-Hero. Well, Titan Casket did too. The business that supplies caskets direct to consumers were pleasantly surprised to discover that the video featured their Orion Copper casket!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy