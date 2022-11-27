Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Photo by Bulat Khamitov/Pexels

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held.

If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.

Chinchillas

Chinchillas can live up to 15 years despite the fragile appearance. These sensitive furry creatures have soft, dense fur that comes in a variety of colours.

They make for perfect pets for those who don't have the energy to look after a dog, as they are very low maintenance and quite shy. They are also clean, very quiet and have no body odour.

Guinea Pigs

They are considered the most sociable of all rodents, they are gentle and enjoy the company of their owners and other guinea pigs and are quite low maintenance. They do need constant human attention so make sure you do offer your guinea pig plenty of tender loving care.

They do need a terrarium with sawdust and a diet of pellets, hay and the odd vegetables and fruits. Their expected life span is 5 to 10 years.

Hamsters

The popular hamsters are friendly and sociable nocturnal rodents with a very short lifespan of 2.5 to 3 years. They don't require a lot of attention but they will need a big cage with exercise wheels as they are self-entertaining and very active.

African Pygmy hedgehogs

These cute mammals can weigh up to 300 grams, and have a docile and social nature. They need weekly baths as they are prone to catching diseases but dry them immediately and keep them warm to prevent hibernation.

Rabbits

If you love furry animals, the lovely rabbits make great pets. They are loving and do need attention from their owners just like guinea pigs. Rabbits have an unusual and delicate digestive system and they need plenty of hay or grass to function properly.