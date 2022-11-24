Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic

Photo by Arthur Brognoli /Pexels

Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.

Scent is an excellent marketing tool for businesses year-round, but it is also a way for businesses to find an edge with their customers this holiday shopping season. Despite inflation and economic uncertainty, consumers are still planning to spend during the holidays. A report from Deloitte found 74 percent of surveyed consumers said they are planning to spend the same amount on holiday shopping this year as last year, and on average they’re planning to spend $1,455. So how can businesses once again make an impact with the flurry of holiday shoppers and capitalize on their anticipated spending? The answer is scent.

Photo by Vicky Tran/Pexels

Scent Success Backed by Data

A study from the International Journal of Marketing notes that customers in a scented environment had an 84 percent higher intent to purchase than in environments that were not scented. Ambient scents work because they reinforce recognition and memory and encourage consumers to spend additional time at a business. They feel a heightened mood and overall enjoyment, which leads to freer spending, and more immersion with a brand. Since the consumers are in a better mood, they’re also more open to interacting with a sales representative who can further encourage buying behaviors.

In addition, a study by East Tennessee State University found an astonishing 300 percent sales increase for certain products after brands adopted a scent marketing strategy. According to an article from Discovery , “Scents bypass the thalamus and go straight to the brain's smell center, known as the olfactory bulb. The olfactory bulb is directly connected to the amygdala and hippocampus, which might explain why the smell of something can so immediately trigger a detailed memory or even intense emotion.”

Science also shows that people remember smells for much longer than compared to something they may see, hear, or touch.

Scent Solutions from Aroma360

To simplify scent branding and to help businesses capitalize on the increased holiday foot traffic, Aroma360 has launched a brand-new way for businesses to take their scent marketing to a new level: the Interactive Scenting Kiosk (ISK), a free-standing LCD display with embedded essential oil diffusers. With the ISK, businesses can boost their marketing efforts during the 2022 holiday season and beyond as they capitalize on using a signature scent to influence their customers.

The ISK makes business scenting simple and can help businesses with the following this holiday season:

Placed in a busy walkway, the ISK can disperse your brand’s signature scent and display advertising, encouraging new customer visits

Maintain your business scent quality (and outperform any other competing scents) with the ISK’s cold air diffusion technology, which compresses the oil into a dry mist, allowing for even and consistent scenting

Whether in a high-traffic hallway or at the front of your business, the ISK can scent up to 4,000 square feet, making it a perfect fit for a variety of spaces

The unit is programmable to allow unique operating periods, so you can customize the scent output depending on time of day or number of customers in the area

Overall, scent marketing can increase foot traffic and dwell time in a store, encourage positive associations with a brand, and inspire customers to buy, influencing impulse purchases

Because the ISK can fit a variety of spaces and settings, there are endless possibilities for how a business may want to use the unit. For example, a gym searching for new customers who want to burn off Thanksgiving and Hannukah meals can use invigorating and uplifting scents and display marketing through the ISK.

A bonus: the device not only helps to cover the smells of sweat, but it can also introduce energizing essential oils like lemon, orange, and peppermint that can promote vitality and boost cardio workouts. These oils also have antiviral and antibacterial properties that can benefit germy places. Soothing scents like sandalwood or lavender may be scheduled through the ISK during yoga and massage classes to help gym-goers release some of their holiday stress.

The Aroma360 business scenting service can develop custom curated scents that match the design elements, brand attributes, and overall style of any bran's space. Their team reviews performance data and past engagements to develop scents that work with a business’ sights and sounds to create a cohesive brand story.

Aroma360’s simple, low-maintenance solutions, signature scent design, and private labeling and distribution make it easy for businesses to find the scenting solution that’s right for their needs during the holidays and beyond.