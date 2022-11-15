Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State

Alaskan Malamute DogTill Daling/Pexels

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.

However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a colder climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.

American Eskimo Dog

The American Kennel Club considers the American Eskimo dog to be "among the most trainable of breeds" so it is no wonder that this beloved dog makes for a great pet for families with children.

A descendant of the German Spitz they are built for the cold weather which they love.

Samoyed

This breed was used for herding reindeer and pulling sleds by the nomadic Samoyed people of Siberia . They actually relied on the Samoyed to keep the reindeer under control.

The American Kennel Club calls Samoyeds, "the smiling sled dogs bred for hard work in the world's coldest locales". According to them, "in the Siberian town of Oymyakon, for instance, temperatures of minus-60 degrees are common. The Sammy's famous white coat is thick enough to protect against such brutal conditions. "

Alaskan Malamute

The Alaskan Malamute is a descendant of artic wolves and can tolerate temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit, so a state like California would make the dog feel miserable.

Unlike the husky, the Alaskan Malamute always has brown eyes and a curled tail over the dog's back.

Chow Chow

The loyal and independent Chow Chow originated in northern China, and is well-known for their blue-black tongue and a woolly double coat that make the Chow Chow resemble a small lion.

They are very tolerant of cold weather but don't really cope well with the heat so keep your Chow Chow in a nice cool area when hot.

Canadian Inuit Dog

Also known as the Canadian Eskimo dog, the breed has been recognised by the Canadian Kennel Club as uniquely Canadian. These cold loving dogs, have a very dense undercoat that can insulate them the coldest temperatures.