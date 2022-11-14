New British Prime Minister Had US Green Card While Living in the UK and Being in High Office

Amar Saleem/Pexels

The new British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021 that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.

Sky News first reported on the Prime Minister as a holder of a US green card. However, Mr Sunak gave it up after he first visited the US in a government capacity as chancellor of the exchequer. Many still question why he held a green card while serving in the highest levels of UK.

Green card holders have to pay US tax on their worldwide income and pledge that the US is their forever home. The Department of Homeland Security states that a green card holder" is a permanent resident that has been granted authorisation to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis."

His wife Akshata Murty, who is an Indian citizen, also had a green card. However she gave it up before her husband and was not in high office. The daughter of an Indian billionaire, she met Mr Sunak while they were both master of business administration (MBA) post-graduate students at Stanford University. The couple own a penthouse flat in Santa Monica valued at $7.2m by property website Redfin.

The heiress, businesswoman, fashion designer and venture capitalist enjoyed a non-domicile status in the U.K., this allowed her to pay significantly less taxes as "non-doms" are not liable for UK taxes on overseas earnings. Ms Murty earns a vast amount of money from shares in the multibillion-pound family business Infosys.

However, when this was made public , there was an outcry as many British people are currently struggling with basic living costs and facing an increase in taxes which many can barely afford.

It was then, that she then agreed to pay tax on "all worldwide income in future and for the last tax year, but not on backdated income, which could have saved her an estimated £20m of UK tax on foreign earnings from her billionaire father’s Indian IT company", the Guardian reported.