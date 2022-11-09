Los Angeles Named the Best City in America for Soccer Fans

Photo by Pixabay



Soccer has enjoyed enduring popularity in Los Angeles so it comes as no surprise that personal-finance website WalletHub recently named L.A as the best city in America for soccer fans. One of the five largest sports in the United States.

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Cities for Soccer Fans as well as its FIFA World Cup By The Numbers infographic with compelling stats about the competition that kicks off on November 20 in Qatar and where the U.S. Men's National Team will be playing, after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

To compile the WalletHub list and find the best places in America for loving one of the world’s favourite sport, the website compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics. The data set, ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game, to stadium accessibility to number of championship wins.

The Top 10 Cities for Soccer Fans

1. Los Angeles, CA

2. Seatle, WA

3.Portland, OR

5.Kansas City, MO

6. Washington, DC

7. New York, NY

8. Atlanta, GA

9. Salt Lake City, UT

10. St. Paul, MN

According to WalletHub, the North American sports industry is expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023. Los Angeles also came first as the best large sport city followed by Boston. For this, they compared 392 small to large cities where the game is always on regardless of season across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.