Casket in Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Arrives One Day After a Once-in-a-Generation FTC Ruling on Funeral Rights

Ondrej Pipis/Pixabay

If you’re among the millions of Taylor Swift’s fans and love her music, it’s very likely you’ve been keeping up with the singer-songwriter’s career. Even more plausible, you’ve seen her new music video Anti-Hero. Well, Titan Casket did too. The business that supplies caskets direct to consumers were pleasantly surprised to discover that the video featured their Orion Copper casket!

In the early hours of the morning on the very day the music video was released, one of Titan Casket’s employees chanced upon this discovery. Having a hunch that it resembled one of their caskets, she sent out a message to the rest of the company. And as the buzz spread, they traced back the sale to a production company that had made the purchase back in July.

And pretty soon, when the production house confirmed that it was the very same casket that featured in Taylor Swift’s latest video, they were both humbled and excited about another milestone to celebrate in their journey.

As it turns out, this was two wins in a row. Only a day before this big discovery, Titan Casket had just presented before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a bid to support the FTC’s possible amendments to the Funeral Rule.

What is the FTC’s Funeral Rule?

If you’ve ever had to plan a funeral for a loved one, you know that funerals can be expensive. Given how sensitive the circumstances may already be, you may not be in the right frame of mind to shop around extensively for the right funeral home or the best casket for the ceremony. To protect the best interests of consumers like you and to ensure you are not taken advantage of, the FTC enacted the Funeral Rule in 1984.

This rule gives you a series if you are planning or making purchases for a funeral. Here’s what these rights are.

Right to select specific items:

Funeral homes cannot force you to buy entire packages. As a customer, you can select only the products or services you want, and pay for those items only.

Right to funerals without embalming:

Embalming is not required in the case of all deaths. So, you have the right to make funeral arrangements without embalming, unless it is legally required.

Right to alternative containers for cremation:

Funeral homes must also let you know if they offer any alternative containers other than caskets for cremation, in various materials like fiberboard, cardboard, unfinished wood, etc.

Right to know the Basic Services Fee:

You also have the right to know what the non-declinable fee for basic services is. This will make it easier to compare options.

Right to price-related information

You are also entitled to get price-related details over the telephone. In case you visit a funeral home in person, you have the right to a written General Price List (GPL).

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

The rights listed above have protected consumers across demographics for decades now. But if you’re a younger millennial or a customer from Gen Z, you’ll agree that you won’t typically visit a funeral home in person to shop for caskets, or even pick up the phone to dial your local funeral service provider. Instead, your first instinct may be to check the prices online.

To make pricing details and other essential information more transparent, the FTC has now invited public comment on many proposals. They include proposals on whether funeral directors should display prices online, disclose third-party fees and other costs in the GPL, whether the Funeral rule should be amended to include new methods of disposition, or whether the requirement for embalming disclosure needs to be amended among others.

Planning a funeral can be stressful, and if you add in the emotional pain of losing a loved one, it can be incredibly challenging to make comprehensive, well thought-out decisions. But during such circumstances, having all the information you need at your fingertips can make things a lot easier.