Could Spanish Be an American Language?

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoUmX_0ivusU4o00
Edgar Colomba/Pexels

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

The institute confirms there were about 300 languages spoken by the aboriginals, many of these languages sadly disappeared and died over time. History documents how Spanish was the first European language spoken in this part of the world before the United States existed as a nation and way before English became the most widespread language in the whole territory, a process that happened gradually during the 19th century.

In 1607, the first English colonizers arrived in Jamestown, Virginia. They did so almost a century later than the Spanish and for a long time, Spanish was the main language of many current states that at the time were controlled by the Spanish speaking settlers.The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848 put an end to the Mexican-American War and English took over Spanish in the American Southwest.The “California Gold Rush” (1848-1855) brought to the area massive arrivals of native English speakers from the East who were searching for gold.

They imposed anglocentric laws to control the market and their power brought the dominant use of English over other languages. Before colonialism, there were the many languages of the Native Americans and when the European settlers arrived, they brought the Spanish language, English, French, German, Dutch or Swedish. English became the common language of the territory as it was the main language in the thirteen colonies that later became the United States.

Even today, the country does not have an official language.It is not recognised in the Constitution of the United States and there is no federal law that establishes English as an official language, but it is a given that English is the main language of the nation and the one needed to thrive and pretty much survive. However, Spanish is flourishing.

A study by the prestigious Cervantes Institute, revealed that in the United States, there are about 58 million Spanish speakers (about 42 million are native speakers and the others are people who learned Spanish as a second language).

These figures make perfect sense considering that about 62 million people in the United States are of Hispanic origin.The “Yearbook of Spanish in the world 2019”claims that by 2060, the United States will be the second Spanish speaking country in the world after Mexico (124 million) and therefore surpassing the number of Spanish speakers of Spain (47 million), the European nation that brought Spanish to the Americas.

Native English speakers are notably higher than native Spanish speakers in the United States, but Spanish is the most common language after English. The US Census Bureau reports that the number of Spanish speakers in the US has more than doubled in a thirty year period and the number of people aged five and older who speak Spanish at home as their first language totals around 37 million.

Could the United States embrace this language as an American language spoken by American citizens on a daily basis all over the United States?

Time will tell. What is certain is that the “English only” attitude is becoming a thing of the past.In 2018, Spanish speakers were harassed for speaking Spanish in New York. Manhattan attorney Aaron Schlossberg, pestered hospitality staff when he heard them speaking in Spanish and insisted that “in his country” they should speak English. “His country” is also the country of those Spanish speakers Mr Schlossberg stigmatised by associating the Spanish language with undocumented migrants.

Ethnologue, considered one of the most complete language data source currently in existence, shows that Spanish has about 471 million speakers. It is the main language of most of South and Central America, Spain, and, yes, large parts of the US because Hispanic communities are located in every state, and there are large concentrations of the community in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Miami.Therefore there is a lot to gain from this linguistic diversity the United States enjoys.

Speaking a second language, being bilingual or multilingual should be embraced not penalised or feared.The Pew Research Center says that there are more Spanish speakers in the United States than in Spain, making it second only to Mexico in terms of the Spanish-speaking population. In a letter dated 1787, Thomas Jefferson, a Founding Father, the main author of the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809, wrote to his nephew Peter Carr:

Bestow great attention on Spanish and endeavour to acquire an accurate knowledge of it. Our future connections with Spain and Spanish America will render that language of valuable acquisition. The ancient history of that part of America, too, is written in that language. I am sending you a dictionary.Thomas JeHispanic population, the Spanish language is creating a linguistically diverse nation, and a nation that embraces languages, diversity, cultures and ethnicities is a nation that will always prosper for the benefit of all.

American identity is not exclusive to native English speakers. Being American and a Spanish speaker is just as American as being American and an English speaker.

Identity is not a museum piece sitting stock-still in a display case, but rather the endlessly astonishing synthesis of the contradictions of everyday life, says Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano.

Linguistic diversity is a strength in any society and never a weakness.Yes, English will always be the main language of the United States and the language migrants need and should learn in order to prosper and contribute to the nation but Spanish is here to stay and maybe one day, the Cervantes language could co-exist in perfect harmony with English for the benefit of us all. After all, Spanish is deeply rooted in the history of the United States.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spanish# Spanish in Florida# Hispanic people of the USA# Latinx# Spanish in the USA

Comments / 27

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
5494 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Casket in Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Arrives One Day After a Once-in-a-Generation FTC Ruling on Funeral Rights

If you’re among the millions of Taylor Swift’s fans and love her music, it’s very likely you’ve been keeping up with the singer-songwriter’s career. Even more plausible, you’ve seen her new music video Anti-Hero. Well, Titan Casket did too. The business that supplies caskets direct to consumers were pleasantly surprised to discover that the video featured their Orion Copper casket!

Read full story

Will You Pay $8 Monthly for a Twitter Blue Tick?

I have a Twitter blue tick, a verification mark for high-profile users. Have I ever benefited from this? Not at all. Will I now pay $8 monthly to keep my blue tick? Absolutely not, in fact, I couldn't care less about my Twitter blue tick. Also, why give $8 to a billionaire who will anyway make millions in ad revenue on Twitter when we can give those $8 to any street beggar who needs the $8 more than Musk or Twitter?

Read full story
3 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.

Read full story

The Kids Who Created Skateboarding

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”.In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.In 1972, Cadillac Wheels invented urethane skateboard wheels, which are very similar to the ones skaters still use today and the sport changed for the better.Skaters had more control as the wheels made skateboarding smoother and new tricks were born.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San Francisco

San Francisco has changed dramatically since the poets and writers of the Beat Generation settled in the Bay Area to live as artists back in the 1950s. By today's standards that talented generation that left an important cultural legacy in the Golden gate city, would be homeless, possibly suffering with substance abuse and poverty, and with no room of one's own-let alone a computer or tablet- to do their writing. According to a 2021 National Low Income Housing Coalition report, San Francisco residents renting a one bedroom apartment need a six-figure salary( $116,920) to afford it.

Read full story

New British Prime Minister and Multimillionaire Wife both Had US Green Cards

The new unelected British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021 that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.

Read full story
18 comments

The New British Prime Minister is a Privileged Multimillionaire Who Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer now Prime Minister, once boasted of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain. The Britain of the social class system.Yep, still alive and doing well. The fee-paying school in 2022, cost $38,500 to $52,000 a year to attend.

Read full story
116 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis Island

Angel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash. When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Gavin Newsom's Wife will Testify at Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault L.A. Trial

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is also the wife of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, will testify against former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Opening statements began yesterday at the L.A rape and sexual assault trial against the ex-movie titan.

Read full story

Is President Joe Biden Too Old for a Second Term?

Is President Joe Biden too old for a second term? billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk thinks he is. After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.

Read full story
7 comments

Sneakers that Sold by Over $1Million

The maximum I have ever spent on sneakers is $50 for a pair of Vans, a ridiculous low amount if we take into consideration Sotheby's, the popular auction house, broke every record imaginable when in 2021, they sold for $1.8 million and via private sale the Kanye West all-black pair Nike Air Yeezy Grammy Prototype from 2008.

Read full story
1 comments

George Clooney and His Stigma Against Spanish

George and Amal Clooney, recently appeared on CBS Mornings where Mr Clooney proudly revealed their children speak Italian and French. "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney explained, "We taught them Italian."

Read full story

Exotic House Plants

Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.

Read full story

Robust House Plants

One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.

Read full story

Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company

They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.

Read full story
5 comments

Dog Breeds that Would Prefer Living in a Cold State

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable. However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a cold climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.

Read full story
1 comments

House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities

There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.

Read full story
1 comments

To Shower, or Not to Shower

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins Today

Jury selection in the L.A trial of ex-Hollywood film titan, Harvey Weinstein (70), starts today in Los Angeles’ superior court. The trial, expected to last several weeks, marks the second time the film producer stands trial on sexual assault accusations.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy