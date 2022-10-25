Gavin Newsom's Wife will Testify at Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault L.A. Trial

Erica Zhao/Pexels

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is also the wife of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, will testify against former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Opening statements began yesterday at the L.A rape and sexual assault trial against the ex-movie titan.

Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson read a number of quotes from the eight women who claim Mr Weinstein assaulted them. Thompson provided an account of Weinstein’s alleged rape of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who used to work as an actress in the early 2000s.

At the time, according to Paul Thompson , she was a “powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood.”

The now 48-year-old filmmaker and actor has been married to the governor Gavin Newsom since 2008, she wrote about her traumatic sexual assault experience with Mr Weinstein in an op-ed published in the Huffington Post in 2017.

She wrote, “I didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances – work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

Elizabeth Fegan, Ms Siebel Newsom's attorney, said in a statement to the press via ABC 7 that her client intends to testify at his trial "in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve the lives of women. Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom."

The women who will testify against Harvey Weinstein will be referred to as Jane Does or with their first names and last initials during the trial, their faces will not be obscured.Ms Newsom will be identified as “Jane Doe 4”

Mr Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, and in his Los Angeles trial he is facing 11 sexual assault charges for alleged attacks against five women between 2004 to 2013. According to prosecutors, four of the 11 accusations occurred in Los Angeles during Oscars week in 2013. The alleged crimes include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.

Majority of the incidents in the indictments, occurred at luxury hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles with the excuse of having business meetings with the victims.

The news of Jennifer Siebel Newsom involvement during this trial was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.