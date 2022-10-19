Robust House Plants

Rov Camato/Pexels

One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.

Dracanea

A very drought-tolerant, low maintenance plant that will thrive in any corner of your home with some indirect light but will also tolerate low light conditions. Yellowing Dracanea leaves indicate over-watering so beware when the soil is soggy. Watering every 10-15 days will keep the soil nice and moist.

Snake Plant

Snake or Sansevieria plant is an easy to care for plant, it is so robust it can handle neglect really well. They need watering only when the soil is dry and always best to water it from the bottom of the pot. It is also considered an air purifying plant.

Aloe Vera Plant

Aloes can go 3 to 4 weeks without water as they have water-carrying abilities in their leaves. However if you are growing an aloe plant in the sun, it will need irrigation more frequently.

Succulents

The have pretty geometric shapes and fleshy green leaves, as well as water reservoirs in their leaves, so watering them once a week is enough. Again, ensure their soil is dry before watering again.

ZZ Plant

A perfect house plant for those who travel regularly or are hardly ever at home as it can be left without water for a month as they are drought tolerant and copes with neglect really well.