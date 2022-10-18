Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxLk9_0idnb1HC00
Bulat Khamitov/Pexels

They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.

Chinchilla

Chinchillas can live up to 15 years despite the fragile appearance. These sensitive furry creatures have a soft, velvet-like coat of hair that comes in a variety of colours.

They make for perfect pets for those who don't have much time to dedicate all the love and energy a dog requires, as they are very low maintenance and have no body odour.

Guinea Pig

They are considered the most sociable of all rodents, they enjoy the company of their owners and other guinea pigs and are quite low maintenance. They do need a terrarium with sawdust and a diet of pellets, hay and the odd vegetables and fruits. Their expected life span is 5 to 10 years.

Hamsters

The popular hamsters are friendly and sociable nocturnal rodents with a very short lifespan of 2.5 to 3 years. They need a big cage with exercise wheels as they are self-entertaining and very active.

African Pygmy hedgehog

These cute mammals can weigh up to 300 grams, and have a docile and social nature.

They need weekly baths as they are prone to catching diseases but dry them immediately and keep them warm to prevent hibernation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pets# small pets# therapy animals# low maintenance pets# best pets

Comments / 5

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
5148 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Exotic House Plants

Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.

Read full story

Robust House Plants

One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.

Read full story

Dog Breeds that Would Prefer Living in a Cold State

There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable. However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a cold climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.

Read full story
1 comments

House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities

There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.

Read full story
1 comments

To Shower, or Not to Shower

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
20 comments

Does George Clooney Have a Stigma Against Spanish?

George and Amal Clooney, recently appeared on CBS Mornings where Mr Clooney proudly revealed their children speak Italian and French. "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney explained, "We taught them Italian."

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. Trial

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is also the wife of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, will testify against former film producer Harvey Weinstein. The L.A rape and sexual assault trial against the ex-movie titan kicked off yesterday with jury selection.

Read full story
30 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins Today

Jury selection in the L.A trial of ex-Hollywood film titan, Harvey Weinstein (70), starts today in Los Angeles’ superior court. The trial, expected to last several weeks, marks the second time the film producer stands trial on sexual assault accusations.

Read full story
5 comments

President Joe Biden is Too Old for a Second Term, says Elon Musk

After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.

Read full story
18 comments

Oscar winning Actor Javier Bardem 'Donates' his Iris

A Person's Eye in Close-Up PhotographyReham BouShahine/Pexels. Charismatic Oscar winning actor Javier Bardem has 'donated' his iris to the Eyes of the World Foundation, a non-for-profit organisation that contributes to improving the eye health of the poor in developing countries.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
17 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It Backfires

On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?

San Francisco has changed dramatically since the poets and writers of the Beat Generation settled in the Bay Area to live as artists back in the 1950s. By today's standards that talented generation that left an important cultural legacy in the Golden gate city, would be homeless, possibly suffering with substance abuse and poverty, and with no room of one's own-let alone a computer or tablet- to do their writing. According to a 2021 National Low Income Housing Coalition report, San Francisco residents renting a one bedroom apartment need a six-figure salary( $116,920) to afford it.

Read full story
2 comments

Backlash Against The New York Times for Their Reporting On the Queen's Death and legacy

Great Britain is in mourning, the beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday 8 September after a 70-year reign. The longest-serving monarch in British history is much respected by the British public regardless of whether they feel an affinity to the Royals or not. The outpourings of affection on her silver, golden and diamond jubilees testified to the respect the public had for her.

Read full story

Opinion: Spanish Is Not a Foreign Language in The United States

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten Californian Ellis Island

Angel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash. When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.

Read full story
California State

Wastewater From Indoor Sources Can Be Recycled for Irrigation.

Extreme droughts are becoming rather regular in California. According to California Drought Action"we are now facing a historic level of dryness that has gone on for 3 years. And it’s only getting worse: 2022 had the driest January, February, and March in over 100 years."

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy