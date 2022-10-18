Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company

Bulat Khamitov/Pexels

They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.

Chinchilla

Chinchillas can live up to 15 years despite the fragile appearance. These sensitive furry creatures have a soft, velvet-like coat of hair that comes in a variety of colours.

They make for perfect pets for those who don't have much time to dedicate all the love and energy a dog requires, as they are very low maintenance and have no body odour.

Guinea Pig

They are considered the most sociable of all rodents, they enjoy the company of their owners and other guinea pigs and are quite low maintenance. They do need a terrarium with sawdust and a diet of pellets, hay and the odd vegetables and fruits. Their expected life span is 5 to 10 years.

Hamsters

The popular hamsters are friendly and sociable nocturnal rodents with a very short lifespan of 2.5 to 3 years. They need a big cage with exercise wheels as they are self-entertaining and very active.

African Pygmy hedgehog

These cute mammals can weigh up to 300 grams, and have a docile and social nature.

They need weekly baths as they are prone to catching diseases but dry them immediately and keep them warm to prevent hibernation.