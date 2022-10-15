Does George Clooney Have a Stigma Against Spanish?

Luis Barreto/Pexels

George and Amal Clooney, recently appeared on CBS Mornings where Mr Clooney proudly revealed their children speak Italian and French.

"We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney explained, "We taught them Italian."

"But we don't speak Italian," he added, "so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Clooney the added "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."

Clooney has a house in Lake Como, Italy, and maybe that explains why his kids learned Italian at such young age. Italian, only spoken in Italy, can be categorised as a 'niche language' with only about 61.8 million people worldwide speaking the beautiful Latin language according to world data . As for French, the Molière language is the world's fifth-most spoken language after Mandarin, English, Spanish and Arabic.

The Clooney interview made me think about why an American citizen like Clooney who is keen on teaching his children languages, doesn't teach them Spanish. The main language after English in the United States of America. A language with 591 million speakers worldwide.

The answer to my doubt is sadly that in the United States, there is still a stigma towards the Spanish language. A language many associate out of sheer prejudice and ignorance to what they dismissively call "illegal immigration."

In 2020, two Spanish speaking U.S citizens, were detained by a Border Patrol agent for speaking Spanish at a convenience store in Havre, Montana.

However, the growing number of Spanish speakers in all parts of the United States is a reality as demographics of the United States show.

The Pew Research Center says that there are more Spanish speakers in the United States than in Spain, making it second only to Mexico in terms of the Spanish-speaking population.

Indeed, about 62 million people in the United States are of Hispanic origin.The “Yearbook of Spanish in the world 2019”claims that by 2060, the United States will be the second Spanish speaking country in the world after Mexico (124 million) and therefore surpassing the number of Spanish speakers of Spain (47 million), the European nation that brought Spanish to the Americas.

Native English speakers are notably higher than native Spanish speakers in the United States, but Spanish is the most common language after English. The US Census Bureau reports that the number of Spanish speakers in the US has more than doubled in a thirty year period and the number of people aged five and older who speak Spanish at home as their first language totals around 37 million.

Sadly, previous generations of Hispanic migrants didn't teach their children Spanish in their willingness to integrate in the U.S and to the detriment of their children learning about their own very rich culture and stunning language. A Pew Research Center analysis from 2015 found 97% of Spanish speaking immigrants speak to their children in Spanish, but the figure drops to 71% among U.S. born second-generation Hispanic parents.

Ethnologue, considered one of the most complete language data source currently in existence, shows that Spanish has about 471 million speakers. It is the main language of most of South and Central America, Spain, and, yes, large parts of the US because Hispanic communities are located in every state, and there are large concentrations of the community in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States.It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513 and right now, the language is an unstoppable juggernaut.

Thomas Jefferson knew this centuries ago and in a letter dated 1787, the founding father, main author of the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809, wrote to his nephew Peter Carr: "the Spanish language is creating a linguistically diverse nation, and a nation that embraces languages, diversity, cultures and ethnicities is a nation that will always prosper for the benefit of all."