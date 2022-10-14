President Joe Biden is Too Old for a Second Term, says Elon Musk

After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.

"You don't want to be too far from the average age of the population because it's going to be very difficult to stay in touch,” Elon Musk said.

If he is elected, President Joe Biden will be almost 82 in the 2024 election and 86 by the end of his term, something Mr Musk feels uneasy about.

"Maybe one generation away from the average age is OK, but two generations?. At the point where you've got great-grandchildren, I don't know, how in touch with the people are you? Is it even possible to be?"

The U.S. Constitution lists several requirements for presidential eligibility, including a requirement in Article II that specifies the President must be at least 35 years old but there is no age limit for retirement. President Joe Biden (born in 1942) is currently the oldest president in American history, a title previously held by Ronald Reagan who left the White House in 1989 at almost 78.

Back in May Elon Musk said on Twitter that he plans to “vote Republican” even though he actually voted for Biden in the 2020 election. He tweeted,"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."

It is not the first time Elon Musk (51) has made an ageist comment attacking a politician because of their date of birth. Last year when Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted that "extremely wealthy Americans need to pay their fair share," Musk tweeted back saying, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."


