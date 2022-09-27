Oscar winning Actor Javier Bardem 'Donates' his Iris

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze9wn_0iAvLQx300
A Person's Eye in Close-Up PhotographyReham BouShahine/Pexels

Charismatic Oscar winning actor Javier Bardem has 'donated' his iris to the Eyes of the World Foundation, a non-for-profit organisation that contributes to improving the eye health of the poor in developing countries.

'Iris of the World' is a new fundraising campaign by Eyes of the World, and the No Country for Old Men star is the first celebrity to back the initiative. It aims to raise funds by auctioning the exclusive image of the iris of a number of famous people to contribute to the fight against avoidable blindness in vulnerable areas of our planet, which can be prevented and treated with the right care and resources.

"To be able to see, to be able to hear, to be able to touch or to be able to feel are things that we don't appreciate until we lose them. To be able to feel all the emotions that happen through sight and have an impact on us is an emotional and spiritual phenomenon. For this reason, I am happy to collaborate with 'Iris del mundo' by donating a photograph of my iris to be auctioned and to continue helping the Foundation's work on avoidable blindness," said Javier Bardem.

The auction of an image of Javier Bardem's iris, with a starting price of $9,000 that kickstarts the initiative, will be sold as a unique, digital non-fungible token (NFT) and a photographic print authenticated by the Spanish actor.

Director of the Eyes of the World Foundation, Anna Barba said: "Javier has been very generous in sharing something very personal and exclusive with Eyes of the World: his iris. It is a sign of identity, a witness of unique moments that can now be owned by whoever wins the bid thanks to this inspiring, original and unique photograph. His iris allows us to open many other irises". Barba added that "with this project, we want to communicate that the right to vision should not be subject to the availability of economic resources of a person or a country. It is a question of giving sight back to those thousands of people without resources who suffer from serious eye problems that can be prevented or treated if action is taken in time", she remarked.

Eyes of the World estimates the cost of an eye check-up at $7 and a cataract operation at $7. The scope of the initiative will depend on the amounts raised at the various auctions.

Depending on the resources, the Foundation will use the amount raised to expand its lines of action and/or to promote new projects in the Saharawi camps, Mozambique, Bolivia and Mali, territories in which it operates.

Ojos del Mundo (Eyes of the World in Spanish) was founded in Barcelona in 2001 and is dedicated to treating avoidable blindness through direct intervention and by training local people to continue the work, with projects treating Saharawis in refugee camps in Algeria, as well as in Mali, Bolivia and Mozambique. During its more than 20 years of existence, the organisation has checked the eyesight of almost one million people and operated on more than 37,000. In addition, 13,000 specialists have been trained thanks to Eyes of the World over these two decades. In 2021, it treated more than 131,000 people, performed more than 3,400 cataract operations and trained more than 550 professionals.

The auction will take place online at www.irisesoftheworld.org from 29 September until 6 October.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Javier Bardem# Hollywood Nonprofit# Eyes of the world# NFT of Javier Bardem iris# Non profit organisations

Comments / 5

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
4943 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

San Francisco, CA

The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
17 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It Backfires

On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?

San Francisco has changed dramatically since the poets and writers of the Beat Generation settled in the Bay Area to live as artists back in the 1950s. By today's standards that talented generation that left an important cultural legacy in the Golden gate city, would be homeless, possibly suffering with substance abuse and poverty, and with no room of one's own-let alone a computer or tablet- to do their writing. According to a 2021 National Low Income Housing Coalition report, San Francisco residents renting a one bedroom apartment need a six-figure salary( $116,920) to afford it.

Read full story
2 comments

Backlash Against The New York Times for Their Reporting On the Queen's Death and legacy

Great Britain is in mourning, the beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday 8 September after a 70-year reign. The longest-serving monarch in British history is much respected by the British public regardless of whether they feel an affinity to the Royals or not. The outpourings of affection on her silver, golden and diamond jubilees testified to the respect the public had for her.

Read full story

Opinion: Spanish Is Not a Foreign Language in The United States

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten Californian Ellis Island

Angel Island at sunset, looking out over Tiburon, CASteven Coffey/Unsplash. When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.

Read full story
California State

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
171 comments
California State

Wastewater From Indoor Sources Can Be Recycled for Irrigation.

Extreme droughts are becoming rather regular in California. According to California Drought Action"we are now facing a historic level of dryness that has gone on for 3 years. And it’s only getting worse: 2022 had the driest January, February, and March in over 100 years."

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: In the Fashion World, There Are Those Who Buy it All and Those Who Fake it All

In the world of the luxury goods industry, there are those who can't wait to buy the latest designer bag regardless of price tag, and those who prefer to wait a few seasons till the price tag goes down. Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Crystal, revealed during Season12 that she never pays full price and waits a few seasons to shop in outlet stores. During the episode Crystal asked the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana, if she had ever been to a designer outlet, “do you ever go to the outlets here in Palm Springs?” Diana asked, “What is it?”

Read full story

Opinion: Your Dog Is Not a Fashion Item

Having a dog just because the dog is from a rare, expensive or “exclusive” breed makes you another fashion victim not an animal lover, or someone who considers an animal, an equal being in our planet earth. Watch the video below to understand better my point of view.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area's Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Study Says Bay Area Residents Need $1.7 Million to Feel Financially Comfortable

A 2022 online survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the leading provider of financial services, has revealed interesting data about Bay Area residents on what they consider to be wealthy for those living in this blessed but very expensive part of the country.

Read full story
35 comments
Montecito, CA

Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.

Prince Harry was asked to be a keynote speaker during Nelson Mandela International day by the Nelson Mandela Foundation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Rich Californian Celebrities Wasting Water During Drought

There is a drought in California that worries an overwhelming majority of those concerned about our over exploited mother nature and aware about climate change and its consequences. We are all in this together, therefore we must all do our bit.

Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.

Read full story
134 comments
California State

California Heritage: Let's Look at The Statues

California has a rich Hispanic heritage as the state - together with Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico- was part of Spain first and of Mexico later. Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo navigated in 1542 along the coast of the current city of San Francisco, but it wasn't until the early 1700s that the Spanish started to settle in the area. Padre Junipero Serra established a series of missions around California, united by the Camino Real road. The 21 missions were built as part of the conquest of Alta California, and the first one, San Diego de Alcalá, was founded in 1769.

Read full story
12 comments

Laika, The Dog Who Paved the Way for Manned Spaceflights

Photo by Александр Македонский/Pexels. The space race was on during the 1950’s and 60’s between the Soviet Union and the United States. It was a time of intense competition as each superpower tried to become the first to achieve spaceflight. Both the Soviet space program and NASA, conducted many tests involving animals before sending crewed missions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy