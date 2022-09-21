Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It Backfires

David Vives/Pexels

On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.

Of course the only charity representative at the event- where the wine and bags the ladies wear cost more than the basic dental treatment of at least 100 homeless and toothless in L.A- is a charity representative. As expected, no homeless or toothless get an invite.

Indeed, as soon as the housewives sit down for dinner, it is embarrassingly obvious that the charity event is yet another pretext to party and to fight among themselves to create content. In good Real Housewives style, the women fight, while the men (P.K and Mauricio who are both dads of daughters) have a macho style conversation where they decide who is the second hottest housewife after their respective wives (Dorit and Kyle).

Kyle Richards, asks Sutton if Lisa Rinna said she should "get the f**k out of my house" during a wine tasting do at Lisa's the previous week.

Neither Sutton nor Lisa were talking about the uncomfortable incident, but Kyle Richards- encouraged by the show producers to create content-brings it up during dinner making "Homeless not Toothless"charity do all about the catfight not the homeless or toothless.

Many celebrities use charity or human rights organisations to make themselves look good, but watching this episode where they also make fun of the name of the charity, it is clear the RHOBH cast couldn't care less about those less fortunate. The charity do is just an excuse to showcase a questionable do-gooding. This could be damaging to the charity and to how others perceive philanthropy when done by celebrities. If celebs want to make a generous contribution, surely they are welcomed to do so like any other private citizen who donates money and doesn't brag about it to the world.

Engaging in real philanthropy has nothing to do with writing checks which is what these ladies do. I understand the producers have a show to make and the episode cannot be about broke toothless people. That said, there is not need to use charity to whitewash their luxury lifestyle, even when millions in the United States are currently struggling to pay their food shopping due to inflation and cities not far from Beverly Hills such as San Francisco have a serious homeless issue.

In this episode, the good intentions backfired. The event at Dorit’s, was not a civilised dinner between the guests let alone a noble act where people got together to raise money for those less fortunate financially.

Writing a check with money you barely need is not the same as committing some real time and effort to help homeless and toothless people in Los Angeles. Real charity is not giving away what you don't need or what you can do without, people who do real charity are those who give what they don't have. Those who also engage and commit to do the work are the real philanthropists.

Back in February after her divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda Gates said she will no longer give the bulk of her wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and would instead give her money away through philanthropic ventures.

'I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away—as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible,' Melinda said in a pledge letter.

'I also commit my time, energy, and efforts to the work of fighting poverty and advancing equality—for women and girls and other marginalised groups—in the United States and around the world. My giving will continue to focus on the people for whom the barriers to equality are highest.'

Regarding obnoxiously rich people like herself she went as far as admitting "There's no question in my mind that the real standard for generosity is set by the people who give even when it means going without."

RHOBH is pure escapism and so is the content they create, which can be a lot of fun. However, there is no need to try and save the world while making a parody out of real philanthropy.