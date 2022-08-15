Los Angeles, CA

Opinion:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Charity Events Make a Parody Out of Philanthropy

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahQq8_0hGwWqdA00
Photo by Redrecords from Pexels

On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.

Of course the only charity representative at the event- where the wine and bags the ladies wear cost more than the basic dental treatment of at least 100 homeless and toothless in L.A- is a charity representative. As expected, no homeless or toothless get an invite.

Indeed, as soon as the housewives sit down for dinner, it is embarrassingly obvious that the charity event is yet another pretext to party and to fight among themselves to create content. In good Real Housewives style, the women fight, while the men (P.K and Mauricio who are both dads of daughters) have a macho style conversation where they decide who is the second hottest housewife after their respective wives (Dorit and Kyle).

Passive aggressive Kyle Richards with the best smile on her face but her claws ready to cause another cat fight, asks Sutton if Lisa said she should "get the f**k out of my house" during a wine tasting do at Lisa's.

Sutton was not bringing up the incident, neither was Lisa but Kyle Richards- encouraged I guess by the show producers-brought up the nasty encounter during dinner making "Homeless not Toothless"charity do all about the catfight not the homeless or toothless whom they couldn't care less.

The fact that many celebrities use charity or human rights organisations to make themselves look good when one can tell they couldn't care less about either is damaging to these charities and to how others perceive philanthropy when done by celebrities. If celebs want to make a generous contribution, surely they are welcomed to do so like any other private citizen who donates money and doesn't brag about it to the world.

Engaging in real philanthropy has nothing to do with writing checks which is what these ladies do. I understand the producers have a show to make and the episode cannot be about broke toothless people. That said, why use charity to whitewash their wealth, parties and lifestyle with little to no purpose except spend, shop and live a life of luxury?

In this episode, the good intentions backfired as the homeless not toothless charity do at Dorit’s, was not a civilised dinner between the guests let alone a noble act where people got together to raise money for those less fortunate financially.

Writing a check with money you barely need is not the same as committing some real time and effort to help homeless and toothless people in Los Angeles. Real charity is not giving away what you don't need or what you can do without, people who do real charity are those who give what they don't have. Those who also engage and commit to do the work are the real philanthropists.

Back in February after her divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda Gates said she will no longer give the bulk of her wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and would instead give her money away through philanthropic ventures.

'I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away—as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible,' Melinda said in a pledge letter.

'I also commit my time, energy, and efforts to the work of fighting poverty and advancing equality—for women and girls and other marginalised groups—in the United States and around the world. My giving will continue to focus on the people for whom the barriers to equality are highest.'

Regarding obnoxiously rich people like herself she went as far as admitting "There's no question in my mind that the real standard for generosity is set by the people who give even when it means going without."

RHOBH is pure escapism and so is the content they create , no need to try and save the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Real Housewives of Beverly Hil# RHOBH# Celebrity charity events# RHOBH S12# Philanthropy

Comments / 1

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
4180 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Spanish Is Not a Foreign Language in The United States

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: In the Fashion World, There Are Those Who Buy it All and Those Who Fake it All

In the world of the luxury goods industry, there are those who can't wait to buy the latest designer bag regardless of price tag, and those who prefer to wait a few seasons till the price tag goes down. Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Crystal, revealed during Season12 that she never pays full price and waits a few seasons to shop in outlet stores. During the episode Crystal asked the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana, if she had ever been to a designer outlet, “do you ever go to the outlets here in Palm Springs?” Diana asked, “What is it?”

Read full story

Opinion: Your Dog Is Not a Fashion Item

Having a dog just because the dog is from a rare, expensive or “exclusive” breed makes you another fashion victim not an animal lover, or someone who considers an animal, an equal being in our planet earth. Watch the video below to understand better my point of view.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area's Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.

Prince Harry was asked to be a keynote speaker during Nelson Mandela International day by the Nelson Mandela Foundation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Rich Californian Celebrities Wasting Water During Drought

There is a drought in California that worries an overwhelming majority of those concerned about our over exploited mother nature and aware about climate change and its consequences. We are all in this together, therefore we must all do our bit.

Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.

Read full story
134 comments
California State

To Shower or Not To Shower in California

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
168 comments
California State

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

California Heritage: Let's Look at The Statues

California has a rich Hispanic heritage as the state - together with Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico- was part of Spain first and of Mexico later. Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo navigated in 1542 along the coast of the current city of San Francisco, but it wasn't until the early 1700s that the Spanish started to settle in the area. Padre Junipero Serra established a series of missions around California, united by the Camino Real road. The 21 missions were built as part of the conquest of Alta California, and the first one, San Diego de Alcalá, was founded in 1769.

Read full story
12 comments

Laika, The Dog Who Paved the Way for Manned Spaceflights

Photo by Александр Македонский/Pexels. The space race was on during the 1950’s and 60’s between the Soviet Union and the United States. It was a time of intense competition as each superpower tried to become the first to achieve spaceflight. Both the Soviet space program and NASA, conducted many tests involving animals before sending crewed missions.

Read full story

Delightful Family Shows in London

I Want My Hat Back performers Imogen Khan and Simon LyshonPhoto by Suzie Corker. If traveling to London this summer as a family, don't forget that a visit to London is not complete without a visit to one of its many theatres.

Read full story
California State

Californian Cities Symbolism: Look at The Flags

The history of the United States can be dated from as far back as 15,000 BC with the arrival of the first people of the Americas who formed a variey of indigenous cultures. The Europeans arrived in the late 15th century, and the majority of the colonies of what would become the United States were settled after 1600. Let's look at the case of Spain influence in the history of the country.

Read full story
26 comments
San Francisco, CA

What’s On In San Francisco This Weekend: Pride Parade and Celebrations

San Francisco Pride Parade and celebrations will take place this June over the course of two days on June 25th and 26th, according to the Francisco Pride website. After two years without a parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride is finally back. The city's parade is a global trend setter in the global Pride movement and every June, San Franciscans celebrate and cherish LGBTQ communities in one of the most Gay friendly cities of the world.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Angel Island State Park or The Forgotten Ellis Island

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
6 comments

Elon Musk Facing Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and chief executive of Tesla, announced via Twitter, the company he is trying to buy for $44m, that he could no longer vote for Democrats and would from now onwards vote Republican starting with the November midterm elections.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Chinese-American Films That Celebrate San Francisco

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lawyer Fighting to Clear Johnny Depp's Name

When Amber Heard gave gripping testimony before a ten-day break in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, many thought that was it for the actor. That was until the case resumed on Monday (May 16th) at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and the actor’s lawyer,Camille Vasquez, cross-examined Amber Heard. The California litigator gave the actress a run for her money on Monday and Tuesday, winning a massive online following, with Johnny Depp supporters sharing videos of the defense lawyer 'grilling' the actress.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NHS Cancer Backlog Will Not be Cleared Until 2027

In England, NHS cancer patients may have to wait up to five years to receive treatment. This has been revealed after the cancer support charity, Macmillan, warned that it will take until September 2027 to clear the backlog.

Read full story
1 comments

Multi-Million Pound UK Fraudsters Brought to Justice in the UK

In a record case, five people have been convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London of conspiracy to commit to fraud, after specialist detectives were alerted to a property related fraud in 2017. Conspiracy law in the UK is a growing field since the pandemic as estimates show that there were around 4.6 million fraud offences committed during the year ending March 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy