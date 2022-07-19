New York City, NY

Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212zLK_0glAajfJ00
Photo by Minenhle Shelembe/Pexels

Prince Harry was asked to be a keynote speaker during Nelson Mandela International day by the Nelson Mandela Foundation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The British Prince said , "We're living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe; climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all; the few, weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many; and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States.We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom - the cause of Mandela's life."

I do not doubt that the Duke of Sussex intentions were pure and that like the majority of us, he has a will to do good for our communities.

However, the ex-party Prince, who has led an extremely privileged life since birth just because he was born in the British Royal family, is not the right keynote speaker to address the U.N on such an remarkable day about a man, Nelson Mandela, with whom he has little in common. He left the U.K a few years ago and is now a resident of Montecito, where he lives with his family in a $14 million mansion. He regularly travels the world in private jets, and has never experienced the hardships of working life just to get by and to put food on your table.

Despite his intentions being good towards those suffering, real heartfelt allyship would be him stepping aside and offering the platform to more deserving marginal voices. Instead, he attracted the whole media attention, and for the wrong reasons. In the U.K., the press focus was not on Nelson Mandela day but on Prince Harry and his preachy discourse. Piers Morgan wrote:"Harry is dumb as a rock, breathtakingly arrogant, woefully hypocritical, deserted his family and country, is a permanently miserable whiny mood-hoover, doesn’t inspire me to open a crisp packet, and wouldn’t understand a principle if it slapped him round his haughty woke-ravaged chops.It takes a special kind of brazen brass neck to stand up at the United Nations in New York, as he did today, and lecture the world about climate change when you constantly use luxury gas-guzzling private jets like a taxi service."

The U.K press was also pointing out Harry's hypocrisy regarding climate change mentioning he has repeatedly used private jets to travel on holiday. Do as I say not as I do kind of attitude. Other members of the press focused on what Meghan Markle , his wife, was wearing for the occasion ( She donned a $1,590​ Givenchy patch pocket skirt, reported the Daily Mail)

At the height of his fame, Nelson Mandela was a great friend of Cuba Fidel Castro, it is well documented that they had a special connection. In 1991, a few months after he was released from Robben Island prison, Mandela met with the Cuban revolutionary for the first time and called him “my brother.” He told Castro, "our friend Cuba, which has helped us in training our people, gave us resources that kept up our struggle, trained our people as doctors and so. You have not come to our country. When are you coming?”

Mandela never tried to hide his admiration for Castro despite the criticism.“I do this because our moral authority tells us that we cannot ignore those who have helped us during the most darkest moments in our country’s history. They gave us resources as well as taught us how to fight and win. And those who have berated me for being loyal to our friends, can, literally, go and throw themselves into a pool."

Needless to say, in his darkest hours Mandela was not friendly or felt connected to the Royal family. Thinking otherwise, is pushing it a bit. Mandela spent 27 years incarcerated in a tiny cell but after he was freed in 1990, he negotiated the end of apartheid, brought peace to a racially divided country and made history becoming South African first Black President.

Prince Harry has left the British Royal Family voluntarily, but still uses the Royal title for the benefits this affords him. He is given massive platforms due to his connections and wealthy origins, not because of his hard work both professionally and academically but because of nepotism.

Prince Harry should have given the opportunity to someone who doesn't have the connections but the talent, focus, and leadership to be the next Mandela.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Prince Harry# Montecito Residents# Nelson Mandela International D# United Nations# Montecito privileged residents

Comments / 13

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
3827 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

California State

Greywater: The solution to California Drought?

Extreme droughts are becoming rather regular in California. According to California Drought Action"we are now facing a historic level of dryness that has gone on for 3 years. And it’s only getting worse: 2022 had the driest January, February, and March in over 100 years."

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Rich Californian Celebrities Wasting Water During Drought

There is a drought in California that worries an overwhelming majority of those concerned about our over exploited mother nature and aware about climate change and its consequences. We are all in this together, therefore we must all do our bit.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Beat Generation Authors Would be Homeless in Today's San Francisco

San Francisco has changed dramatically since the poets and writers of the Beat Generation settled in the Bay Area to live as artists back in the 1950s. By today's standards that talented generation that left an important cultural legacy in the Golden gate city, would be homeless, possibly suffering with substance abuse and poverty, and with no room of one's own-let alone a computer or tablet- to do their writing. According to a 2021 National Low Income Housing Coalition report, San Francisco residents renting a one bedroom apartment need a six-figure salary( $116,920) to afford it.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.

Read full story
105 comments
Florida State

Could Spanish Co-Exist with English in The United States?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

To Shower or Not To Shower in California

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
143 comments
California State

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
34 comments
California State

California Heritage: Let's Look at The Statues

California has a rich Hispanic heritage as the state - together with Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico- was part of Spain first and of Mexico later. Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo navigated in 1542 along the coast of the current city of San Francisco, but it wasn't until the early 1700s that the Spanish started to settle in the area. Padre Junipero Serra established a series of missions around California, united by the Camino Real road. The 21 missions were built as part of the conquest of Alta California, and the first one, San Diego de Alcalá, was founded in 1769.

Read full story
12 comments

Laika, The Dog Who Paved the Way for Manned Spaceflights

Photo by Александр Македонский/Pexels. The space race was on during the 1950’s and 60’s between the Soviet Union and the United States. It was a time of intense competition as each superpower tried to become the first to achieve spaceflight. Both the Soviet space program and NASA, conducted many tests involving animals before sending crewed missions.

Read full story

Delightful Family Shows in London

I Want My Hat Back performers Imogen Khan and Simon LyshonPhoto by Suzie Corker. If traveling to London this summer as a family, don't forget that a visit to London is not complete without a visit to one of its many theatres.

Read full story
California State

Californian Cities Symbolism: Look at The Flags

The history of the United States can be dated from as far back as 15,000 BC with the arrival of the first people of the Americas who formed a variey of indigenous cultures. The Europeans arrived in the late 15th century, and the majority of the colonies of what would become the United States were settled after 1600. Let's look at the case of Spain influence in the history of the country.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

What’s On In San Francisco This Weekend: Pride Parade and Celebrations

San Francisco Pride Parade and celebrations will take place this June over the course of two days on June 25th and 26th, according to the Francisco Pride website. After two years without a parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride is finally back. The city's parade is a global trend setter in the global Pride movement and every June, San Franciscans celebrate and cherish LGBTQ communities in one of the most Gay friendly cities of the world.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Angel Island State Park or The Forgotten Ellis Island

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

A 70s Cop TV Series That Shows San Francisco in Its Liberal Glory

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all. The cop show manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching for this reason alone.

Read full story
41 comments

Elon Musk Facing Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and chief executive of Tesla, announced via Twitter, the company he is trying to buy for $44m, that he could no longer vote for Democrats and would from now onwards vote Republican starting with the November midterm elections.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Chinese-American Films That Celebrate San Francisco

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lawyer Fighting to Clear Johnny Depp's Name

When Amber Heard gave gripping testimony before a ten-day break in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, many thought that was it for the actor. That was until the case resumed on Monday (May 16th) at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and the actor’s lawyer,Camille Vasquez, cross-examined Amber Heard. The California litigator gave the actress a run for her money on Monday and Tuesday, winning a massive online following, with Johnny Depp supporters sharing videos of the defense lawyer 'grilling' the actress.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NHS Cancer Backlog Will Not be Cleared Until 2027

In England, NHS cancer patients may have to wait up to five years to receive treatment. This has been revealed after the cancer support charity, Macmillan, warned that it will take until September 2027 to clear the backlog.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy