Rich Californian Celebrities Wasting Water During Drought

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

There is a drought in California that worries an overwhelming majority of those concerned about our over exploited mother nature and aware about climate change and its consequences. We are all in this together, therefore we must all do our bit.

Even if you can afford to pay fines when you have been going over your water budget, that's not an excuse to keep wasting water. Money cannot buy everything. It shouldn't. It certainly can't buy rain. Some well known Calabasas residents, one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Southern California located where the San Fernando Valley meets the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, don't seem to get the memo or care about the memo at all. To keep their massive yards lush and extravagant swimming pools filled with water, they are exceeding their allotted water amount in drought-stricken California.

A CBS2 investigation reported this week that A-list celebrities in and around Calabasas such as Kourtney Kardashian, rapper The Game, or environmental activist Erin Brockovich, among others, have been wasting water for months. CBS2 Investigates had access to water district public records that showed how water offender celebrities were ignoring the water rules 6 million residents in Southern California have to follow.

Quoting CBS Los Angeles, reality star Kourtney Kardashian who "lives in an $8 million home in Calabasas listed under a trust, used 245% of its allotted water budget in May. That's the fourth month it went over budget."

By June, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California- a water wholesaler that provides water to member agencies, including Beverly Hills, Compton, and Los Angeles- announced that residents had to limit their "outdoor watering to one or two days per week or have water volume restrictions." In their efforts to implement water conservation, MWD also asked Southern California residents to cut the water usage by 20%-30%.

According to state officials, the limits on how much water residents use are intended to "reduce non-essential water use and preserve available supply for the greatest public benefit."

The U.S. drought monitor, shows that California is in its third year of extreme to severe drought. This week, we published an article about what people with big yards can do to keep reusing their water. It could be a start for some.