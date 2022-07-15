What Californians with A Yard Could Do To Save Water

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

Extreme droughts are becoming rather regular in California. According to California Drought Action "we are now facing a historic level of dryness that has gone on for 3 years. And it’s only getting worse: 2022 had the driest January, February, and March in over 100 years."

In the third year of drought, Californians need to cut back on water consumption, particularly considering in 2021 all 58 counties in California were under a drought emergency proclamation. One effective and inexpensive way of doing so is by installing greywater systems. During water shortages, reusing your property water to irrigate your garden makes perfect sense.

Twelve years ago, the California plumbing code (CPC) included new specific guidelines regulating the design and installation of greywater systems and if these guidelines are followed, no City permits are needed.Such a system can save thousands of gallons of water each year per household.

What is Greywater?

Greywater is wastewater from indoor sources that is recycled for irrigation. "Household greywater is used water from showers, tubs, bathroom sinks and washing machines. It is not used water from toilets, kitchen sinks or dishwashers. That is blackwater", says Greywater Corps, a Los Angeles-based company that specialises in greywater design, installation and education.

Greywater irrigation systems are safe for watering most vegetable gardens, however, they are not recommended for root vegetables.

Simple greywater systems have a cost of only a few hundred dollars which will be recouped in water bill savings. Greywater Action says that the system must: