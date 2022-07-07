Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDvZi_0gTkC9F600
Armin Rimoldi/Pexels

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.

They promote infinity pools and unnecessary bathrooms per house where water goes to waste in self-indulgent baths as a must have. Unsurprisingly, buyers and owners of properties where water goes to waste on a daily basis, claim to be worried about climate change. Do as I say not as I do is the motto of many Californian based celebrities and wealthy residents.

In the spring, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared severe water restrictions for residents and businesses in the counties around Los Angeles. Effective June 1, outdoor water usage was limited to one day a week for about six-million residents in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties. However, last year, the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety issued almost 3,000 permits for new pool construction. According to Bloomberg, there are a quarter-million private swimming pools in Los Angeles County.

"People need to take these restrictions seriously," MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said. "So we must do everything we can to lower our use and stretch this limited supply. If residents and businesses don't respond immediately, we'll have to take even stronger action."

MWD provides water to member agencies, including the cities of Beverly Hills, Compton, and Los Angeles.

However, neither celebrities or those who keep building swimming pools seem to be worried at all about water shortages or the drought. First thing they show when they open the door of their huge homes, is the pool and huge spa style bathrooms. Me first, Mother nature last except when giving some over the top speech at an awards ceremony where they present themselves as climate change crusaders.

California faces a critical shortage of water, the state is already in its third year of severe drought according to water officials. “California just experienced the driest first three months of the year on record, and drought is worsening throughout the West,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Climate-driven water extremes are part of our reality now. The Save Our Water campaign aims to create a broader and long-term culture of water conservation and highlights the urgency for Californians to take important steps to save water. From everyday actions like watering less outdoors to switching to low-water plants, there are simple steps we all can take.”

Water wasters including those promoting swimming pools in mansions as aspirational, are just as detached from reality and obnoxious as Cowboys and Indians movies.

The Office of governor Gavin Newsom has a website highlighting key ways Californians can save the most water as well as other water-saving actions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California drought# water shortages# swimming pools in Los Angeles# Rich and famous# Water restrictions

Comments / 75

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
3593 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Florida State

Could Spanish Co-Exist with English in The United States?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

To Shower or Not To Shower in California

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
126 comments
California State

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
34 comments
California State

California Heritage: Let's Look at The Statues

California has a rich Hispanic heritage as the state - together with Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico- was part of Spain first and of Mexico later. Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo navigated in 1542 along the coast of the current city of San Francisco, but it wasn't until the early 1700s that the Spanish started to settle in the area. Padre Junipero Serra established a series of missions around California, united by the Camino Real road. The 21 missions were built as part of the conquest of Alta California, and the first one, San Diego de Alcalá, was founded in 1769.

Read full story
12 comments

Laika, The Dog Who Paved the Way for Manned Spaceflights

Photo by Александр Македонский/Pexels. The space race was on during the 1950’s and 60’s between the Soviet Union and the United States. It was a time of intense competition as each superpower tried to become the first to achieve spaceflight. Both the Soviet space program and NASA, conducted many tests involving animals before sending crewed missions.

Read full story

Delightful Family Shows in London

I Want My Hat Back performers Imogen Khan and Simon LyshonPhoto by Suzie Corker. If traveling to London this summer as a family, don't forget that a visit to London is not complete without a visit to one of its many theatres.

Read full story
California State

Californian Cities Symbolism: Look at The Flags

The history of the United States can be dated from as far back as 15,000 BC with the arrival of the first people of the Americas who formed a variey of indigenous cultures. The Europeans arrived in the late 15th century, and the majority of the colonies of what would become the United States were settled after 1600. Let's look at the case of Spain influence in the history of the country.

Read full story
22 comments
San Francisco, CA

What’s On In San Francisco This Weekend: Pride Parade and Celebrations

San Francisco Pride Parade and celebrations will take place this June over the course of two days on June 25th and 26th, according to the Francisco Pride website. After two years without a parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride is finally back. The city's parade is a global trend setter in the global Pride movement and every June, San Franciscans celebrate and cherish LGBTQ communities in one of the most Gay friendly cities of the world.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Angel Island State Park or The Forgotten Ellis Island

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

A 70s Cop TV Series That Shows San Francisco in Its Liberal Glory

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all. The cop show manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching for this reason alone.

Read full story
38 comments

Elon Musk Facing Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and chief executive of Tesla, announced via Twitter, the company he is trying to buy for $44m, that he could no longer vote for Democrats and would from now onwards vote Republican starting with the November midterm elections.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Chinese-American Films That Celebrate San Francisco

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco.

Read full story
1 comments

The Lawyer Fighting to Clear Johnny Depp's Name

When Amber Heard gave gripping testimony before a ten-day break in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, many thought that was it for the actor. That was until the case resumed on Monday (May 16th) at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and the actor’s lawyer,Camille Vasquez, cross-examined Amber Heard. The California litigator gave the actress a run for her money on Monday and Tuesday, winning a massive online following, with Johnny Depp supporters sharing videos of the defense lawyer 'grilling' the actress.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NHS Cancer Backlog Will Not be Cleared Until 2027

In England, NHS cancer patients may have to wait up to five years to receive treatment. This has been revealed after the cancer support charity, Macmillan, warned that it will take until September 2027 to clear the backlog.

Read full story
1 comments

Multi-Million Pound UK Fraudsters Brought to Justice in the UK

In a record case, five people have been convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London of conspiracy to commit to fraud, after specialist detectives were alerted to a property related fraud in 2017. Conspiracy law in the UK is a growing field since the pandemic as estimates show that there were around 4.6 million fraud offences committed during the year ending March 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

The Fakes of The Luxury Goods Industry

There is a reason why some women who are wealthy remain so for the rest of their lives, instead of spending their money on a $20,000 Fendi bag, they would rather pay a third of that and buy the best fake version available.

Read full story

Opinion: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial is Too Damaging For Their Careers to Survive

For those of us who love cinema, Kramer vs. Kramer is a divorce classic. The 1979 legal drama starring Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman tells the story of Ted and Joanna divorce battle over the custody of their young son, the adorable Billy. Meryl has a sort of midlife crisis and leaves not only the husband but her own child. This is the late 70s so no Facetime or mobile phones to keep daily contact with her child. She literally cuts off contact with her child too. It is a bittersweet movie where the two adults eventually act like adults are expected to, with maturity and thinking in the welfare of their child rather than their own.

Read full story
54 comments

Elon Musk Says He Wants Cocaine Back into Coca-Cola

Man of the moment, Elon Musk, loves Tweeting. He also calls himself a "freedom of speech absolutist", so he usually writes things that open online debates and even make headlines. That happened recently when he jokingly tweeted "next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in".

Read full story
151 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy