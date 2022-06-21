California Favourite Cheesecake

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pWgN_0gHIUvZJ00
Photo by Kezia Lynn/Pexels

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

The creamy, crustless, burnt-topped cheesecake with a phenomenal texture, has made the delight of customers at Basuku Cheesecakes, the company that has quickly gained a sort of cult following because of their own “handmade Japanese-inspired Basque cheesecake”.Other Bay Area bakers have also come up with their particular version of the Basque original by infusing matcha tea, black sesame or kumquats into the batter. The possibilities are endless and during the pandemic local bakers loved the time they spent coming up with their own versions of the Basque original.

The cheesecake and its striking appearance, caramelised almost burnt on the top and super creamy inside, is getting increasingly popular because it allows for plenty of room to be creative with the basics; cream cheese, sugar, eggs, heavy cream and a bit of flour. International bakery chain Uncle Tetsu, known for fluffy Japanese-style cheesecakes, has started dabbling in the Basque style at Bay Area locations and The San Francisco Proper Hotel is serving honey-scented versions of the cheesecake.

If you would like to make the original La Viña Basque cheesecake at home, here is the recipe. Once you master it, you can try and attempt to make your own version just like Bay Area bakers have done to great success.

Ingredients (for 10-12 people)

  • 7 good quality large eggs, ideally at room temperature. If you think 7 eggs are way to many remember that this cake has a custard like creamy texture.
  • 400 g regular white sugar.
  • 1 kg cream cheese at room temperature, this is important as when softened, it corporates better into the batter.
  • 1.5 tbs of flour.
  • 1/2 heavy cream, the heavy cream adds richness to the cheesecake.

Steps for making San Sebastian La Viña Cheesecake

First, it is important to first preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F and you can do this first while you prepare the batter.

Next, grease a springform pan with butter, then line with 2 sheets of parchment paper that is kind of ruffled and folded to give the cheesecake dimpled edges. The cheesecake will rise quite a lot while baking and then fall, so the parchment paper is perfect to catch the batter.

In a large metal bowl, mix all of the ingredients together with a metal spoon as they do in La Viña. A whisk or rubber spatula will do too.

Mix the softened cream cheese with the sugar, then add one egg at a time followed by the flour. Pour the batter into the lined springform pan and bake at 200°C/390°F for approximately 60 minutes.The cheesecake is done when the top has that burnt look on the top the cheesecake is famous for, the edges have puffed up and set, and the center is still jerky if you shake the pan.If the top isn’t caramelised enough, turn on the top heat of the oven keeping an eye on the cake as it can burn in seconds.

Allow the cake to cool completely to room temperature for at least 3 to 4 hours before serving.Don’t skip this step, it is key that you let it cool as that is when you can remove the parchment paper easily.

In La Viña the cake is sometimes served with a glass of Pedro Ximenez sherry wine but any sweet wine will hold its own against the Basque cheesecake.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Cheesecake# Cheesecake recipe# Basque cheesecake# Burnt cheesecake

Comments / 0

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

N/A
3198 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Florida State

Could Spanish Co-Exist with English in The United States?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".

Read full story
5 comments
California State

To Shower or Not To Shower in California

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".

Read full story
83 comments
California State

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.

Read full story
33 comments
California State

California Heritage: Let's Look at The Statues

California has a rich Hispanic heritage as the state - together with Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico- was part of Spain first and of Mexico later. Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo navigated in 1542 along the coast of the current city of San Francisco, but it wasn't until the early 1700s that the Spanish started to settle in the area. Padre Junipero Serra established a series of missions around California, united by the Camino Real road. The 21 missions were built as part of the conquest of Alta California, and the first one, San Diego de Alcalá, was founded in 1769.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebrations On June 25th and 26th

San Francisco Pride Parade and celebrations will take place this June over the course of two days on June 25th and 26th, according to the Francisco Pride website. After two years without a parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride is finally back. The city's parade is a global trend setter in the global Pride movement and every June, San Franciscans celebrate and cherish LGBTQ communities in one of the most Gay friendly cities of the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Laika, The Dog Who Paved the Way for Manned Spaceflights

Photo by Александр Македонский/Pexels. The space race was on during the 1950’s and 60’s between the Soviet Union and the United States. It was a time of intense competition as each superpower tried to become the first to achieve spaceflight. Both the Soviet space program and NASA, conducted many tests involving animals before sending crewed missions.

Read full story

Delightful Family Shows in London

I Want My Hat Back performers Imogen Khan and Simon LyshonPhoto by Suzie Corker. If traveling to London this summer as a family, don't forget that a visit to London is not complete without a visit to one of its many theatres.

Read full story
California State

Californian Cities Symbolism: Look at The Flags

The history of the United States can be dated from as far back as 15,000 BC with the arrival of the first people of the Americas who formed a variey of indigenous cultures. The Europeans arrived in the late 15th century, and the majority of the colonies of what would become the United States were settled after 1600. Let's look at the case of Spain influence in the history of the country.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Angel Island State Park or The Forgotten Ellis Island

When visiting San Francisco, many tourists will no doubt take the opportunity to visit Angel Island State Park, a National Historic Landmark since 1997. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful views of the Bay Area from this natural piece of heaven on earth where once upon a time, before the United States existed, Miwok Native Americans, made the most of the 740-acre island as a fishing and hunting site. It was also the island where Spanish explorers, the first Europeans to first enter the San Francisco Bay in 1775, anchored off their ship. In command and master of the ship was Juan Manuel de Ayala, a Spanish naval officer who played a key role in the European exploration of California, and also known for drawing one the first maps of the San Francisco Bay.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

A 70s Cop TV Series That Shows San Francisco in Its Liberal Glory

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all. The cop show manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching for this reason alone.

Read full story
32 comments

Elon Musk Facing Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and chief executive of Tesla, announced via Twitter, the company he is trying to buy for $44m, that he could no longer vote for Democrats and would from now onwards vote Republican starting with the November midterm elections.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Chinese-American Films That Celebrate San Francisco

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco.

Read full story
1 comments

The Lawyer Fighting to Clear Johnny Depp's Name

When Amber Heard gave gripping testimony before a ten-day break in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, many thought that was it for the actor. That was until the case resumed on Monday (May 16th) at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and the actor’s lawyer,Camille Vasquez, cross-examined Amber Heard. The California litigator gave the actress a run for her money on Monday and Tuesday, winning a massive online following, with Johnny Depp supporters sharing videos of the defense lawyer 'grilling' the actress.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NHS Cancer Backlog Will Not be Cleared Until 2027

In England, NHS cancer patients may have to wait up to five years to receive treatment. This has been revealed after the cancer support charity, Macmillan, warned that it will take until September 2027 to clear the backlog.

Read full story
1 comments

Multi-Million Pound UK Fraudsters Brought to Justice in the UK

In a record case, five people have been convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London of conspiracy to commit to fraud, after specialist detectives were alerted to a property related fraud in 2017. Conspiracy law in the UK is a growing field since the pandemic as estimates show that there were around 4.6 million fraud offences committed during the year ending March 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

The Fakes of The Luxury Goods Industry

There is a reason why some women who are wealthy remain so for the rest of their lives, instead of spending their money on a $20,000 Fendi bag, they would rather pay a third of that and buy the best fake version available.

Read full story

Opinion: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial is Too Damaging For Their Careers to Survive

For those of us who love cinema, Kramer vs. Kramer is a divorce classic. The 1979 legal drama starring Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman tells the story of Ted and Joanna divorce battle over the custody of their young son, the adorable Billy. Meryl has a sort of midlife crisis and leaves not only the husband but her own child. This is the late 70s so no Facetime or mobile phones to keep daily contact with her child. She literally cuts off contact with her child too. It is a bittersweet movie where the two adults eventually act like adults are expected to, with maturity and thinking in the welfare of their child rather than their own.

Read full story
54 comments

Elon Musk Says He Wants Cocaine Back into Coca-Cola

Man of the moment, Elon Musk, loves Tweeting. He also calls himself a "freedom of speech absolutist", so he usually writes things that open online debates and even make headlines. That happened recently when he jokingly tweeted "next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in".

Read full story
151 comments

Hair Loss in Men is Rather Common but Many Hardly Ever Seek Help

The unfortunate incident at the Oscars 2022 edition, involving Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock on stage, brought to light the sensitivities surrounding hair loss. Jada Pinkett Smitt suffers from Alopecia Areata, which is an autoimmune type of hair loss characterized by small to medium sized circular patches of complete hair loss, a condition that can affect both women and men. However, men are the ones who often find it difficult to discuss openly the hair loss problems they face, let alone seek help.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy