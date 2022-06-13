San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebrations On June 25th and 26th

Image by Carlos Castro from Pixabay

San Francisco Pride Parade and celebrations will take place this June over the course of two days on June 25th and 26th, according to the Francisco Pride website.

After two years without a parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride is finally back. The city's parade is a global trend setter in the global Pride movement and every June, San Franciscans celebrate and cherish LGBTQ communities in one of the most Gay friendly cities of the world.

A joint statement from parade organizers and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance, has confirmed that some uniformed police officers will be able to march in San Francisco’s Pride Parade amending a previous decision that banned officers from wearing uniforms.

The statement said, “Pride grew out of conflicts between LGBTQ communities and police at Compton’s Cafeteria and Stonewall Inn. Ever since then, we have attempted to bridge that divide. That is why we are grateful to have reached a compromise solution today. It shows everyone is working in the spirit of Pride to come together!”

The San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade and Celebration (“San Francisco Pride”) was born out of solidarity of the city of San Francisco with New York. In 1969, there was a police raid at a gay bar in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of New York called the Stonewall Inn, this led to an uprising later known as Stonewall riots.

Patrons of the Stonewall, fought back when the police raid became violent and what followed was one of the most important events leading to the movement for LGBT rights in the United States and the rest of the world, that also celebrates LGBT Pride events in June.The next year, in 1970 and to celebrate the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, marches were organized in major cities across the country.

In San Francisco, 30 gays and lesbians marched down Polk Street on Saturday, June 27, 1970. The following day, hundreds of people held a “gay-in” at Speedway Meadow in Golden Gate Park.Ten years later, on the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, around 300,000 joined the Gay Freedom Day Parade festivities on Market Street and the Civic Center and the rest, as they say, is history .

Three years ago, the New York City Police department issued a formal apology for the actions of the Police officers at Stonewall in 1969.

S.F Parade and Celebrations

Celebration June 25th & 26th — 11am-6pm

Parade June 26th — begins 10:30am