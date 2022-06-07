Delightful Family Shows in London

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6Qp7_0fymEDdr00
I Want My Hat Back performers Imogen Khan and Simon LyshonPhoto by Suzie Corker

If traveling to London this summer as a family, don't forget that a visit to London is not complete without a visit to one of its many theatres.

The city offers world class shows that cater to all ages. The most popular are all in the West End; Matilda, Frozen, The Lion King, Wicked. However, outside central London, the city has fantastic venues offering wonderful family shows for kids at more affordable prices .

Let’s look at a few shows that may inspire a lifelong love for the theatre in your little one this summer.

The Lyric Hammersmith

Situated just two minutes away from Hammersmith tube station, West London’s largest theatre, The Lyric is a “local theatre with a national impact”. The Lyric is 125 years young and a fantastic venue that offers shows for kids aged 2-11.

Until June 4th, families can enjoy “Duckie”, a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, a classic tale of identity and belonging. Originally written and directed by Le Gateau Chocolat & Tommy Bradson, the play sends a beautiful message of tolerance and self acceptance.

Also on at the Lyric this summer is Eric Carle’s much loved classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, created by Jonathan Rockefeller. A delightful show and the perfect introduction to live theatre for the little ones.

After the show, enjoy a riverwalk with the beautiful Hammersmith bridge always in the background.

The Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Square, King Street,London W6 0Q

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar”,16 August-4 Sept

"Duckie",31 May - 04 Jun

The Little Angel Theatre

A north London gem situated off the busy Upper Street in Islington, LAT has used puppetry to create and share inspiring stories since opening its doors in 1961. The theater is committed to “pushing the boundaries of what puppetry can be, whilst preserving its heritage”.They produce their own shows for children and youngsters and welcome puppetry companies from around the UK and abroad.

"I Want My Hat Back" , a cardboard adaptation of Jon Klassen’s picture book, The New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book of 2011, is currently on until 31st July. Families with children aged 3-6 years old (babies allowed too as there were quite a few the day I visited ) are in for a treat due to show’s creativity and charming simplicity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORVVF_0fymEDdr00
Photo by Suzie Corker

The two talented actors, Simon Lyshon and Imogen Khan, keep the children entertained with the take of a bear whose hat has gone and he wants it back. Definitely the place to go for lovers of small theatres and puppetry shows.

Little Angel Studios

Sebbon Street, London N1 2EH

26 May–31 Jul 2022

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Tucked away in the beautiful Regent’s Park, this uncovered and secluded theatre founded in 1932, is only open between May and September each year.

Perfect for a beautiful summer day with the family is “101 Dalmatians”, an all-singing adaptation of Dodie Smith’s iconic kids’ novel, packet with puppetry. Kate Fleetwood leads the cast as baddie Cruella de Vil.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Inner Circle

Regent's Park

July 12-August 28 2022

Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theater is the oldest surviving theater on Shaftesbury Avenue. It first opened its doors in the home of the Big Ben in December 1888.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDglw_0fymEDdr00
Room on the Broom , Photo courtesy of About Grace PR

Tall Stories’ Olivier-nominated production, "Room on the Broom", will delight kids and adults alike this summer. Based on the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this is the story of a witch and her cat traveling on their broomstick when they pick up a dog, a green bird and a frog. But will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Iggety ziggety zaggety zoom!

Lyric Theatre

Shaftsbury Avenue

21 July – 4 September 2022

Cambridge Theatre

Home to the Royal Shakespeare Company "Matilda The Musical", the show has been captivating audiences of all ages for over 10 years in the London West End district.

Inspired by the book by Roald Dahl, it tells the story of a strong willed little girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. The musical has won 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

Cambridge Theatre

32-34 Earlham Street London WC2H 9HU

Booking until May 2023

# london theatre shows# visit london# what to see in London# Theatreland# Family Shows

