Elon Musk Facing Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and chief executive of Tesla, announced via Twitter, the company he is trying to buy for $44m, that he could no longer vote for Democrats and would from now onwards vote Republican starting with the November midterm elections.

After admitting his political preferences, he said that a “dirty tricks campaign against me” would follow. Dirty tricks campaign or not, a few days after he tweeted support for the Republican party, he is now facing sexual harassment claims.

On Thursday, Business Insider reported that an anonymous private jet flight attendant had been harassed by Elon Musk in 2016 while working for SpaceX. According to the report, he allegedly exposed himself to the flight attendant without consent and requested an erotic massage in exchange for a horse.

According to the news outlet, the flight attendant believed that her refusal to accept Musk’s proposal damaged her opportunities to work at SpaceX and decided to hire a lawyer in 2018. SpaceX eventually paid $250,000 to settle the sexual harassment claim in exchange for a promise not to sue over the claims.

The out of court settlement included a non-disclosure agreement which prevented the flight attendant from going public about it, Business Insider said.

Since the accusations became public, Elon Musk, has denied them saying they are “utterly untrue” and “wild”, and referred to the article as a “politically motivated hit piece”. He wrote: “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.”

On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted: “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”